UpsideLMS Enters Into a Strategic Partnership with Levensloop for Plethora

Levensloop augments its portfolio with off-the-shelf content by partnering with Plethora, the content provider arm of UpsideLMS.

https://www.plethoralearning.com/ Pune, India, July 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- A People Development & Performance Enhancement Consultancy for businesses in a VUCA world, Levensloop enters into a strategic partnership with UpsideLMS for its Digital Learning and Content providing service called "Plethora." As a part of this partnership, Levensloop will work as a Strategic Marketing partner for UpsideLMS’ Plethora for reselling off-the-shelf content on a diverse range of competencies to businesses in India.Plethora is a one-stop-solution for all learning content needs - from eLearning tomLearningand microlearning, from courses to videos on diverse topics that are fast to deploy, easy on the pocket and effective in addressing learning needs of the entire workforce.Levensloop joins Plethora in its mission to upskill Indian enterprises and be ready for the future of the workplace, today. This is complemented byLevensloop’s core consultancy services in the areas of:· Digital Simulation based Training on Techno-Functional leadership· Performance Enhancement Interventions· Happier and more inclusive WorkspacesSpeaking about the partnership, Arun Banerjee, CEO of Levensloop, said, “Levensloop believes in employing evolving technologies for enhancing workplace performance and organization productivity. Our joining hands with Plethora will enable more Indian organizations to join the digital learning revolution as it brings a world-class and cost-effective digital learning solution to the market.”Amit Gautam, CEO of UpsideLMS, echoed the sentiments by saying, “We are excited with our partnership with Levensloop. A specialist in specific People Development and Performance Enhancement tools with in-depth knowledge of Indian corporate and their Learning and Development needs, they are the perfect choice for extending our reach PAN India.”About LevensloopLevensloopemploys Learning Technologies and its deep domain knowledge to solve People Performance and Organizational Productivity issues. It has already emerged as the Partner of Choice for Organizations who wish to use Simulation based training for strengthening their Leaderships in technical and functional areas, across industries.Pan India presence, ‘Large’ clients across Industries including IT/ITES &BFSI, a sophisticated and evolving tech Product range and a growing international presence led by over 9 decades of leadership experience and an excellent Delivery team.https://levensloop.in/About PlethoraPlethora is a part of UpsideLMS, a leading learn-tech company backed by 16+ years of experience, over 8 decades of leadership expertise, 50+ awards and recognition, and 1M+ users worldwide.https://www.plethoralearning.com/ Contact Information Plethora

