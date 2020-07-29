Maritime Safety Briefings to Look Forward to at Defence Safety 2020

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group announce the maritime safety briefings to be presented at this year’s Defence Safety conference.

London, United Kingdom, July 29, 2020



Once again supported by the UK MoD Defence Safety Authority, the event will feature a diverse, international speaker line-up of military and industry experts, who will explore the latest updates on maritime, air and land safety, including how organisations are reducing risk while maximising operational effectiveness.



This year’s maritime safety briefings will be presented by senior personnel from The Royal Navy, US Navy, Royal Canadian Navy and more, to discuss maritime safety in depth, highlighting topics such as the importance of safety driven training, using data and analytics to identify safety trends, creating safety cultures, and more.



Interested parties can register for the Defence Safety conference at: http://www.defencesafety.com/prcom5



Featured Maritime Safety Briefings for this year’s conference include:



“Warfighting, Safely: The Right Culture to Maximise Operational Effectiveness”

Presented by Vice Admiral Jerry Kyd, Fleet Commander, Royal Navy



"Safety Policy Management of the US Navy: Delivering Safety Across the Fleet"

Presented by Rear Admiral Fredrick Luchtman, Commander US Navy Safety Centre, US Navy



"Strengthening Canadian Naval Operational Capability Whilst Reducing Risk and Improving Safety"

Presented by Commodore David Patchell, Director General Naval Strategic Readiness, Royal Canadian Navy



The full agenda and speaker line-up for Defence Safety 2020 can be viewed online at: http://www.defencesafety.com/prcom5



Defence Safety Conference

5th - 6th October 2020 | London, United Kingdom

Supported by the UK MoD Defence Safety Authority



Lead Sponsor: BAE Systems | Gold Sponsor: Babcock

Sponsors & Exhibitors: Abbott Risk Consulting, BMT, Robin Radar Systems, Lockheed Martin and tlmNexus



To sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.defencesafety.com/prcom5



