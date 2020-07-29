Martyn Reece Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group

Press Releases RE/MAX Alliance Group Press Release

RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #9 RE/MAX franchise nationally. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com. Sarasota, FL, July 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Realtor Martyn Reece has joined RE/MAX Alliance Group in the University Park office. He has 38 years of real estate experience, specializing in country club living.A resident and golf member of University Park Country Club, Reece was part of the sales team for the community when it first opened in 1991. He also worked with The Meadows Country Club and Amelia Island Plantation.Originally from England, Reece was a professional golfer since age 15. In addition to golf, he enjoys traveling, fitness, and the performing arts. He and his wife Marguerite, a paralegal, are members of St. Martha’s Catholic Church.The University Park office is located at 8027 Cooper Creek, #105. Reece can be reached at (941) 993-5014 or martynreece2@gmail.com.RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #9 RE/MAX franchise nationally. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com. Contact Information RE/MAX Alliance Group

