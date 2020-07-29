SmartCone Collaborates with Microsoft to Accelerate Internet of Things Solutions

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SmartCone Technologies Press Release

Verified hardware and software enhance interoperability and allow faster time to production.

Ottawa, Canada, July 29, 2020 --



Utilizing SmartCone’s fully integrated PatrIoTTM platform or deploying custom Linux-based software, getting an IoT platform up and running has never been easier. Customers who are used to Microsoft’s Azure offerings can now extend their reach beyond the cloud in a matter of minutes. SmartCone’s capabilities range from various sensors like cameras, lidar and radar to advanced artificial intelligence that are all processed in real time. All of the sensors run through their patented PATRIoTTM operating system which acts as a rules engine processing all incoming data on the edge.



“We are proud to add Microsoft Azure to our portfolio of cloud companies and expand our offerings for customers,” said Jason Lee, CEO and Founder of SmartCone Technologies, Inc. “This collaboration allows customers to move time-critical processing to the edge, while remaining connected to their familiar cloud environment.”



“Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT extends our promise to bring IoT to business scale, starting with interoperable solutions from leading technology companies around the world,” said Jerry Lee, Director of Marketing for Azure Internet of Things, Microsoft Corp. “With trusted offerings and verified partners, Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT accelerates the deployment of IoT even further.”



Customers find that choosing and connecting the right set of devices, assets or sensors to the cloud can be time-consuming as IoT projects are often complex. To jumpstart their IoT projects with confidence, customers are looking for certified devices and platforms that are tested for readiness, compatibility and usability with the Microsoft Azure IoT Suite. When paired with TheSmartConeTM modular platform, customers can build up their solution over time as to not be overwhelmed or worried about missing a valuable sensor integration component. SmartCone unique system offers easily changeable and upgradable sensors through our Click-IoTTM paradigm, ensuring peace of mind. Click here to view SmartCone in the Azure Product Catalog.



About SmartCone

SmartCone Technologies Inc. (SCTI) is a unique data sensory company that commercializes new Internet-of-Things (IoT) technologies powering a wide array of sensors, edge computing, sensor fusion and artificial intelligence (AI). Most recently TheSmartCone™ has been seen in “Return to Work” solutions during this COVID-19 pandemic, which includes everything from thermal camera check points to contact tracing and disinfection. Other well know solutions include securing dangerous work sites, controlling bicycle lane traffic, managing vehicle fleets, smart warehouses, crowd control, and more. Visit us at www.thesmartcone.com



Tenille Houston

613-617-7467



www.thesmartcone.com



