BYD, Apparent Resume Work on Intelligent Solar Energy Project

Partners to Present at 37th Annual International Battery Seminar and Exhibit

Lancaster, CA, July 29, 2020 --(



The partners also announced Michael Liu, Director of Energy Storage, BYD America, and Maggie Alexander, Director of Business Development, Apparent, Inc. will discuss the project at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 30 at the 37th annual International Battery Seminar and Exhibit, being held virtually this year. Liu and Alexander will discuss how the combination of their companies’ respective technologies will shift the solar and energy storage paradigm.



Once completed, the project will give BYD the ability to maintain optimum power levels for manufacturing, while also generating clean energy on-site. Apparent’s software combined with its hardware energy management platform will cut operational costs, with savings estimated at over $100,000 annually, offering a more sustainable energy solution for BYD.



“This project showcases BYD’s ability to be a provider of affordable energy solutions,” said Stella Li, President of BYD North America. “Paired with Apparent, the system demonstrates BYD’s commitment to a total green ecosystem with the ability to generate, store, and use zero-emission energy to power buildings, as well as zero emission vehicles.”



With Novato, Calif.-based Apparent, BYD will own and operate the project utilizing BYD solar panels and batteries and Apparent’s intelligent grid operating system (igOSTM) hosted on SG424U microinverters. BYD Coach & Bus will buy energy and services from the system under a 25-year agreement.



“Our intelligent energy management solution offers an easy and smooth transition to zero-emission energy while keeping costs down,” said Apparent President Jacqueline DeSouza. “This project gives BYD more control over its energy use and helps optimize the clean energy generated and stored from the solar on site.”



BYD selected Apparent to design the solar plus storage system based on its cutting- edge energy management solution that delivers a sub-second, bi-directional, automated solution to monitor, manage, and control energy. For this project, Apparent’s platform will manage real and reactive power produced by the system, communicating and controlling individual energy signatures to meet demand in parallel with the grid and signaling to BYD’s battery when to charge and discharge in order to capture the most financial benefit.



About BYD

The Official Sponsor of Mother NatureTM, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero- emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com.



Media Contact:

Jim Skeen/media relations specialist jim.skeen@byd.com/661-436-0513



About Apparent, Inc.

About Apparent, Inc.

Apparent, Inc. offers energy enterprise software with connected hardware that delivers solutions needed to manage renewable energy integration and aggregation for the present and future electric grid. Apparent's automated bi-directional platform senses across distributed resources and responds in milliseconds with optimized solutions for the management and use of energy. Apparent has over 30 MW of energy under dispatch and control across North America, including sites in California, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Hawaii, and has successfully secured 40 patents with another 52 patents pending. For more information, please visit https://www.apparent.com/.

Contact Information
BYD
Kelsey Cone
661-436-0513
byd.com

Kelsey Cone

661-436-0513



byd.com



