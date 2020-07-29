Saint Louis Closet Co. Plans Donation to KidSmart

Saint Louis Closet Co. is announcing their plans to make an impactful donation to KidSmart through Closets for a Cause. A percentage of gross sales from August will be donated to assist the organization by equipping numerous students with the school supplies they need during this time.

“KidSmart and 200,000 St. Louis students in need will greatly benefit from the extraordinary generosity and kindness from Saint Louis Closet Co.,” said KidSmart Founder and CEO Jennifer Miller. “Studies show that students with access to quality school supplies report a 75% increase in self-esteem. With this donation, KidSmart will be able to collect an even larger amount of supplies and resources for the students we serve.”



KidSmart is a non-for-profit organization based in St. Louis. They were founded in 2000 by a local educator who opened Missouri’s first, and still today, only free educational supply store, known as the “The KidSmart Free Store.” They have built a community-wide collaboration, which provides critical and stable educational resources for tens of thousands of students whose families live in poverty.



Throughout each school year, KidSmart distributes millions of school supplies to students in need. The organization believes that every child, regardless of age, race, or socioeconomic background, deserves daily access to the most critical tools needed to empower learning and success in school.



For more information, please visit https://kidsmartstl.org/.



About Saint Louis Closet Co.



Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.



