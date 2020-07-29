GenZ Designs Empowers Pandemic-Stricken College Students to Help "Brands Make People Happy"

Press Releases GenZ Designs Press Release

Nashville, TN, July 29, 2020 --



Nevertheless, 30+ college students and recent graduates from across the globe, from California and Tennessee to the Netherlands and Istanbul, convened to change the world in their own way. Refusing to admit defeat in a world seemingly shattered down, GenZ Designs was formed to work towards a world where brands make people happy.



Generation Z, the consumer demographic between the ages of 12-24, has proven during the global pandemic to be the most influential consumer base in the world, with projections to account for 40% of American consumers. As a team of Generation Z market analysts, sales associates, software developers, and more, GenZ Designs created the GenZ Score Report to ensure companies reach a quantifiable measure of impact on their Generation Z customers in the most authentic way possible.



“Generation Z is the most influential and powerful generation this world has ever seen,” said Andrew Roth, Founder and CEO of GenZ Designs. “As members of Generation Z ourselves, we want to empower companies to understand how to attract, engage and influence Gen Z – because when we are influenced to take action, the impact is immediate and monumental.”



