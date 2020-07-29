Press Releases Hazox Compliance Solutions Press Release

Receive press releases from Hazox Compliance Solutions: By Email RSS Feeds: Hazox Partners with HR Expert, Brittany Tucci to Help Small Businesses

Atlanta, GA, July 29, 2020 --(



Hazox Compliance Solutions, a chemical regulatory compliance management company, is leading the charge by offering a range of industry-leading services that will reduce the impact of the disruption inflicted upon them by forces beyond their control.



One of the areas of support they are pleased to announce are their Human Resources and Staffing Consultation services – in partnership with highly respected HR Expert and former Executive Recruiter, Brittany Tucci.



Brittany Tucci is a dedicated Human Resources Consultant – working two-fold with individuals in establishing their professional portfolios and with multitiered organizations in coordinating and actioning strategic HR practices that serve to ensure successful team development and retention.



Her career background as a professional recruitment advisor, paired with a unique insight into the hiring market, enables Brittany to enact a thorough and effective review of critical HR oversights, which often result in high-costs, time wasted, and frustrating employee turnover scenarios by:



- Defining corporate culture to assist in hiring the all-around ‘best-fit’ for every

opportunity.

- Identifying gaps existing in current team and/or where individuals have been miscast or overburdened.

- Consulting on what works/doesn’t in the representation of available opportunities to help in crafting more directed and successful postings.

- Discovering the best hiring practices for a virtual business landscape.

- Evolving understanding and confidence in dispersed team management.

- Enhancing current interview structure to reduce turnover and hiring ‘mistakes.’



Passionate about applying creativity and innovation to drive operational success, Brittany is recognized for abilities in harmonizing business needs with overall hiring objectives to exceed expectations and deliver on-time and on-budget consistently. Brittany is proud to partner with Hazox to support vulnerable businesses in eliminating costly and time-consuming hiring mistakes and building sustainable practices through informed guidance and support.



Further details and support services will be announced as they become available! For more information and to schedule a consultation with Brittany, visit: https://hazoxcompliancesolutions.com/human-resource-consulting/. Atlanta, GA, July 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In response to the significant impact many companies have faced thus far in 2020 as a result of COVID-19 and other economic factors, Hazox Compliance Solutions saw a responsibility to help bolster the small business community by assembling a number of professionals from their network who would be willing to offer their top-quality services at significantly lower rates. Eliminating barriers to entry that might otherwise not allow these businesses to access the support they need while they work to adapt or advance their service/business models.Hazox Compliance Solutions, a chemical regulatory compliance management company, is leading the charge by offering a range of industry-leading services that will reduce the impact of the disruption inflicted upon them by forces beyond their control.One of the areas of support they are pleased to announce are their Human Resources and Staffing Consultation services – in partnership with highly respected HR Expert and former Executive Recruiter, Brittany Tucci.Brittany Tucci is a dedicated Human Resources Consultant – working two-fold with individuals in establishing their professional portfolios and with multitiered organizations in coordinating and actioning strategic HR practices that serve to ensure successful team development and retention.Her career background as a professional recruitment advisor, paired with a unique insight into the hiring market, enables Brittany to enact a thorough and effective review of critical HR oversights, which often result in high-costs, time wasted, and frustrating employee turnover scenarios by:- Defining corporate culture to assist in hiring the all-around ‘best-fit’ for everyopportunity.- Identifying gaps existing in current team and/or where individuals have been miscast or overburdened.- Consulting on what works/doesn’t in the representation of available opportunities to help in crafting more directed and successful postings.- Discovering the best hiring practices for a virtual business landscape.- Evolving understanding and confidence in dispersed team management.- Enhancing current interview structure to reduce turnover and hiring ‘mistakes.’Passionate about applying creativity and innovation to drive operational success, Brittany is recognized for abilities in harmonizing business needs with overall hiring objectives to exceed expectations and deliver on-time and on-budget consistently. Brittany is proud to partner with Hazox to support vulnerable businesses in eliminating costly and time-consuming hiring mistakes and building sustainable practices through informed guidance and support.Further details and support services will be announced as they become available! For more information and to schedule a consultation with Brittany, visit: https://hazoxcompliancesolutions.com/human-resource-consulting/. Contact Information Hazox Compliance Solutions

Peter Zagres

888-312-7397



hazoxcompliancesolutions.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Hazox Compliance Solutions