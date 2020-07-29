Hazox Partners with Legal Expert, Jonathan Agin to Help Small Businesses

Press Releases Hazox Compliance Solutions Press Release

For more information and to schedule a consultation with Jonathan, visit: https://hazoxcompliancesolutions.com/legal-services-quality-advice-at-a-price-you-can-afford/. Atlanta, GA, July 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In response to the significant impact many companies have faced thus far in 2020 as a result of COVID-19 and other economic factors, Hazox Compliance Solutions saw a responsibility to help bolster the small business community by assembling a number of professionals from their network who would be willing to offer their top-quality services at significantly lower rates. Eliminating barriers to entry that might otherwise not allow these businesses to access the support they need while they work to adapt or advance their service/business models.Hazox Compliance Solutions, a chemical regulatory compliance management company, is leading the charge by offering a range of industry-leading services that will reduce the impact of the disruption inflicted upon them by forces beyond their control.One of the areas of support they are pleased to announce are their Legal Consultation services – in partnership with highly respected attorney, Jonathan Agin.Jonathan Agin has been licensed to practice law since 1999 and has done so at small, medium, and large law firms, including one that he started in August 2004. He is licensed in Maryland and the District of Columbia, as well as in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland, the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, and the United States Supreme Court.Jonathan’s legal practice focuses upon assisting small, emerging, and eCommerce businesses with a variety of legal needs, including:- Contractual agreements of all nature- Trademark filings/maintenance/office action responses- Insurance claims advocacy, claims handling and coverage analysis- Risk management and licensing agreements- Legal/business operational consultingJonathan also brings significant experience in the operation, management, and creation of non-profit organizations.Working alongside Hazox, Jonathan prides himself on providing cost-effective legal service with significant personal attention. Believing that supporting vulnerable businesses is necessary not just from a moral point of view, but also from an economic perspective.Further details and support services will be announced as they become available.For more information and to schedule a consultation with Jonathan, visit: https://hazoxcompliancesolutions.com/legal-services-quality-advice-at-a-price-you-can-afford/. Contact Information Hazox Compliance Solutions

Peter Zagres

888-312-7397



hazoxcompliancesolutions.com



