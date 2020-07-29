Catholic Charities of St. Louis and Operation Food Search Host Drive-Through Event

Press Releases Operation Food Search Press Release

Nonprofits provide food and personal supplies to the public.

Catholic Charities of St. Louis has been helping people in need since 1912. Organized as a federation of eight agencies, in 2019 Catholic Charities services impacted more than 103,000 people. Catholic Charities serves 11 counties in the St. Louis metropolitan area. The Catholic Charities Central Office provides advocacy, centralized administration, accreditation, human resources, communications, quality assurance and fund development for the federated agencies. For more information, call (314) 367-5500. St. Louis, MO, July 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- For the second time in the past two months, Operation Food Search (OFS), a non-profit hunger relief organization, partnered with Catholic Charities of St. Louis to host a free drive-through emergency meal and supply distribution event on July 24. The joint effort took place at Catholic Charities headquarters located at 4445 Lindell Blvd.The event served approximately 500 households. Catholic Charities provided personal care products and shelf-stable food items. Operation Food Search provided sandwiches, produce and dairy to the families. The event team included employees and volunteers from Catholic Charities, OFS, Sysco, and the Missouri National Guard. The St. Louis Police Department North Patrol helped with traffic control.“We were once again pleased to collaborate with Operation Food Search, Sysco, the National Guard and St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for the distribution event,” said Theresa Ruzicka, President, Catholic Charities of St. Louis. “While it was a very hot day, we were willing to persevere because of our neighbors in need during this pandemic. It is these sort of collaborative efforts that bring out the best in people and remind us we must care for each other.”“The pandemic continues to drastically affect both our resources and our community’s rising level of food insecurity,” said Kristen Wild, Executive Director of Operation Food Search. “We are extremely fortunate to team up with organizations like Catholic Charities in our fight to alleviate hunger by providing support to families who need our assistance now more than ever.”Operation Food SearchFounded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and increases access to healthy and affordable food. The agency provides food and services to nearly 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of whom are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 30 Missouri and Illinois counties. For more information, call (314) 726-5355.Catholic Charities of St. LouisCatholic Charities of St. Louis has been helping people in need since 1912. Organized as a federation of eight agencies, in 2019 Catholic Charities services impacted more than 103,000 people. Catholic Charities serves 11 counties in the St. Louis metropolitan area. The Catholic Charities Central Office provides advocacy, centralized administration, accreditation, human resources, communications, quality assurance and fund development for the federated agencies. For more information, call (314) 367-5500. Contact Information Operation Food Search

Rochelle Brandvein

314-726-5355



www.operationfoodsearch.org



