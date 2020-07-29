The Scientology Information Center Celebrates Its Anniversary by Providing Assistance to the Community

Press Releases Church of Scientology Press Release

July 15th, 2020 marked the 5th anniversary of the opening of the Scientology Information Center in Downtown Clearwater and its anniversary provides a new opportunity to assist residents during these difficult times.

Clearwater, FL, July 29, 2020 --(



The Information Center is also collecting non-perishable food and hygiene supplies for those in need and will donate them to community non-profit organizations providing these supplies to underserved citizens.



“Considering the stress that the pandemic has created on working families with kids at home and the elderly, this is something we feel is very important to help the community to stay afloat and stay well,” said Amber Skjelset, the manager of the Scientology Information Center.



Guests are welcome to come to the Scientology Information Center to learn about Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard, see short videos on the basic tenets of the Scientology religion, take virtual tours of Churches around the world and learn about the humanitarian programs sponsored by the Church.



Since July 2015, over 52,000 visitors have toured the Information Center’s audio-visual displays and videos, allowing understanding of its origins and tenets and helping to forge partnership of common goals in the community.



The Center has also hosted over 160 community gatherings providing a platform for the community to showcase their talent through song, dance, and theatre.



The Scientology Information Center’s hours of operation are Sunday-Friday 10am-7pm and Saturday 1-7pm. For more information about requesting assistance for errands or making donations please call 727-467-6966.



For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU.



The Scientology Information Center:



Amber Skjelset

(727) 467-6966



www.scientology.org



