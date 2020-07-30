Softline Launches Platform for Subscription to Value-Added Services in Sri Lanka

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Softline Group Press Release

Moscow, Russia, July 30, 2020



Sri Lanka Telecom is the largest mobile operator in the country. It provides high-quality services to millions of subscribers and spares no effort to look for new solutions that increase customer loyalty. The operator has selected the Softline platform to offer subscription to value-added products and services (VAS).



The Softline subscription platform has earned a solid reputation in Russia since its launch in 2011. It was initially designed to help the customers of telecom operators, financial and credit institutions, and insurance companies use antivirus software by Kaspersky Lab, ESET, and Dr. Web. Currently, the platform makes it possible to integrate a subscription to a VAS with any software or IT solution.



Customers can go to their personal account, select additional services from any vendor and buy a subscription. Their request is immediately sent to Softline for processing and forwarding to the vendor. At the final stage, the customer receives the product, and the subscription fee is charged monthly to his/her account.



After a huge success of the platform in the Russian B2C market, Softline has been promoting it abroad and signed numerous contracts with companies from Germany, Turkey and CIS countries.



“Our subscription service has already benefited a number of leading Russian corporations. We are ready to extend the reach of our platform to as many Softline foreign partners and customers as possible. Our platform is an effective tool that creates new ways of interaction with the target audience. Of course, the success of this project requires the involvement of truly customer-oriented mobile operators, banks and insurance companies. In its turn, Softline will be actively improving the platform and adding new vendors to it,” says Maxim Tikhonov, Head of Software Subscription Business at Softline.



About us:

Softline is a leading global Information Technology solutions and services provider focused on emerging markets of Eastern Europe, Americas, and Asia. We help our customer achieve digital transformation and protect their business with cybersecurity technologies. Our services include end-to-end technology solutions, public and private clouds, software and hardware provisioning and broad array of associated services.



Softline’s 2019 turnover exceeded $1.54 Billion US dollars with sales growth 13.2% in the Group of Companies. Softline has offices in 50 countries and 95 cities worldwide. With more than 25 years of distinguished history we have managed to grow rapidly while consolidating technology expertise and a business model encompassing all emerging markets.



We serve over 60 000 Enterprise and SMB clients, both from private and public sectors. Over 1500 account managers, 1000 solution sales and technical presale professionals and 1000 engineers and technical specialists help our customers navigate through the ever-changing complex IT environment. We build long-term relationships with our clients, partners and employees.



Softline has partnerships with more than 3000 software and hardware manufacturers and has highest partner status with all our key partners. We provide a unique marketing and sales channel for our partners in all the markets where we operate. Softline is always customer centric and provides brand independent solutions which best serve customer’s needs.



For more information, please visit www.softline.com.



Contact:

Valeriya Aver

Head of International Public Relations Department in Softline

Мobile: +7 (967) 152 72 77

