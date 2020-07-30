PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
EMKA (UK) Ltd.

Press Release

Receive press releases from EMKA (UK) Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds:

Coronavirus Equipment Hardware Components from EMKA


EMKA can supply suitable hardware from stock for applications in the healthcare sector which call for hardware such as quarter turn locks.

Coventry, United Kingdom, July 30, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The current measures in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic have given rise to many expanded applications in the healthcare sector which call for hardware such as quarter turn locks. These adaptations are calling for large numbers of components for devices previously only seen in quite small quantities. Examples include foot operated sanitisers, closure mechanisms on ventilators and other hospital/laboratory equipment.

EMKA is happy to offer suitable hardware from stock and see much of the requirement focussed on stainless steel or high quality, easy clean chrome finished locks and handles. Requirements vary considerably from budget level protection of low value items in indoor situations, as with hand sanitisers where a simple IP40 item is suitable; all the way up to needing IP65 sealing or higher, where valuable equipment must be protected from excessive ingress of dust and water.
Contact Information
EMKA (UK) Ltd.
Andy Billingham
024 7661 6505
Contact
https://www.emka.com/products/de_en/quarter-turns.html

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from EMKA (UK) Ltd.
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help