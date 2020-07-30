Coronavirus Equipment Hardware Components from EMKA

Press Releases EMKA (UK) Ltd. Press Release

The current measures in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic have given rise to many expanded applications in the healthcare sector which call for hardware such as quarter turn locks. These adaptations are calling for large numbers of components for devices previously only seen in quite small quantities. Examples include foot operated sanitisers, closure mechanisms on ventilators and other hospital/laboratory equipment.

EMKA is happy to offer suitable hardware from stock and see much of the requirement focussed on stainless steel or high quality, easy clean chrome finished locks and handles. Requirements vary considerably from budget level protection of low value items in indoor situations, as with hand sanitisers where a simple IP40 item is suitable; all the way up to needing IP65 sealing or higher, where valuable equipment must be protected from excessive ingress of dust and water.

