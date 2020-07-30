Fishman & Associates Helping to Build the First Two Buc-ee’s Travel Centers in Florida

Press Releases Fishman and Associates Press Release

Fishman & Associates is working with J. Raymond Construction to build the first two Buc-ee’s Travel Centers in Florida. The two, 50,000 square foot convenience stores broke ground earlier this year in St. John’s County and in Daytona Beach.

Buc-ee’s is a privately-owned chain of 48 travel centers founded in 1982. Each center features fuel, food items, and other products and services for travelers. Most of the centers are located in Texas including their New Braunfels store which is the largest convenience store in the world at 66,335 square feet. Buc-ee’s can also lay claim to having the nation’s cleanest restrooms based on a contest by the service company Cintas.



Venice-based Fishman & Associates provides food service design support to diverse clients nationwide including assisted living and retirement centers, healthcare facilities, hotels, hospitals, schools, restaurants, country clubs, churches, clubhouses, resorts and more. The company expertise includes kitchen design, bar and dining room layout, equipment specification, cost budgeting, refrigeration, and fabrication for new and remodeled food service facilities.

