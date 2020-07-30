RHG Media Productions Speaker Talent Search: Opening Doors for Speaker

Press Releases RHG Media Productions Press Release

This search is for established or aspiring speakers who would love to have their credentials viewed by a television producer, podcast hosts, or community leaders. Rebecca is excited to collaborate with other leaders, award winning podcast hosts and influencers who want to help speakers reach more people with their important and empowering messages. “Together we can reach more people around the world,” shares Rebecca. Only the first three hundred applicants will be included in this search, but more dates are being added throughout the year.



Rebecca loves connecting speakers with opportunities. “Helping others to shine is in my DNA,” said the founder of Your Purpose Driven Practice. This helping nature is why she created the Speakers Talent Search. “I want to help open doors for entrepreneurs interested in speaking opportunities and I am looking for speakers in these topic areas – body, mind, spirit, business, health, leadership, legal, marketing, organizing and sales,” Hall Gruyter said.



In addition, to getting speaking applicants seen, heard and booked. Applicants will be given help with finding clarity in their message, purpose and audience throughout the process and also given materials to be more prepared for their next speaking engagement.



Rebecca Hall Gruyter

724-812-2296



yourpurposedrivenpractice.com



