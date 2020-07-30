The Collier Companies Acquires ApexOne Investment Partners’ Interest in Tuscany Place

Press Releases The Collier Companies Press Release

Ocala, FL, July 30, 2020 --(



Tuscany Place joined The Collier Companies portfolio in January 2017 as the organization became minority investor in a partnership with Texas-based investment partners, ApexOne. The two have benefitted from a long and successful partnership having collaborated on communities in Ocala, Port Orange and Tallahassee, Florida.



“Near the end of a very successful value-add program, ApexOne suggested placing the community for sale. The Collier Companies saw Tuscany Place as an excellent long-term investment in a growing market,” details Director of Finance, Eric Heninger. “The partners agreed to an internal buyout that was a Win/Win for both parties.”



Since the 2017 investment, Tuscany Place has received clubhouse renovations and amenity upgrades, providing updates to the 288-home community originally built in 1997. Tuscany Place offers six different floor plans featuring detached garages, high ceilings, and a patio or balcony. Some of Tuscany Place’s community amenities include a resort-style pool, pet walk, 24-hour fitness center, and two car wash areas.



The Collier Companies is no stranger to the Ocala housing market, as they also own: Highlands at Heathbrook, Grand Reserve and the recently built luxury apartments, Canterbury Circle. Currently, their Ocala apartment home-count to nearly 1,000 homes for families, an over 200% increase in growth since they built Highlands at Heathbrook in 2004.



Brian Chapman

352-375-2152



https://colliercompanies.com

Erica Eubanks

erica.eubanks@colliercompanies.com



