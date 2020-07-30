Knowing Your Disney Travel DNA Can Help Avoid Conflict with Other Members of Your Walt Disney World Travel Group

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases 1923 Main Street Press Release

Disney Travel DNA is a concept created by Disney Travel Expert Mike Belobradic, who spent years researching, analyzing and observing all types of Walt Disney World travelers. Knowing the unique Disney Travel DNA for each member of a travel party can help Disney travelers to avoid unnecessary conflicts and help vacations to go more smoothly.

Orlando, FL, July 30, 2020 --(



Disney Travel DNA is a concept created by Disney Travel Expert Mike Belobradic, who spent years researching, analyzing and observing all types of Walt Disney World travelers. A traveler's unique Disney Travel DNA mix is an unscientific approximation of an individual's unique travel style, or Disney travel type.



“Over the years of working with and studying Walt Disney World travelers, I managed to distil individual Disney travel styles into six primary Disney traveler types,” said Mike Belobradic, co-host of the 1923 Main Street Disney Travel Podcast. “These travel types can be assessed and assigned as percentages that as a gropu form a Disney traveler's overall travel type and ultimately reveal what kind of Disney traveler they are: their Disney Travel DNA.”



Mike Belobradic's six Disney travel types included in a Disney Travel DNA assessment are:



1. The Disney Planner

2. The Disney Historian

3. The Luxury Disney Traveler

4. The Park Buster

5. The Carefree Disney Traveler

6. The Disney Adventurer



“Most Disney travelers will have a Disney Travel DNA that includes several of these types,” said Mr. Belobradic, “but there are usually one or two that make up the majority of a traveler's overall percentage,” he added. “These are the dominant traits of that Disney traveler. It's important to know in a family dynamic because a traveler who is primarily a Park Buster may not always get along with a Disney Historian, for example. So it helps to know this in advance to avoid potential conflicts on your Walt Disney World vacation.”



Identifying a traveler's Disney Travel DNA is done by assessing a traveler's responses to several key questions. Each question has six potential answers that relate back directly to the Disney travel types. How a traveler responds to these questions helps to identify which of these travel types are dominant in their personality. The overall mix of these becomes an individual's Disney Travel DNA.



Mike Belobradic has written about Disney Travel DNA in his Luxury Disney Travel Blog and most recently dedicated an episode of his 1923 Main Street Disney Travel Podcast to the subject of Disney Travel DNA. Episode 31 of 1923 Main Street was released on July 28, 2020 and is available on all podcast players and 1923MainStreet.com



For more information, contact:

Mike Belobradic

416.317.7664

contact@1923mainstreet.com



Twitter: @1923MainStreet

Facebook.com/1923MainStreet

