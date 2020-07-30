Ashely Argota, iPOP Alum, Featured in Upcoming Piano Bar Live! Segment

Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

Ashley Argota, iPOP Alumni, will be featured in the next installment of Piano Bar Live, Broadway World reports.

Los Angeles, CA, July 30, 2020 --(



The show will July 21st at 7:15 pm at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive or on streaming service, BroadwayOnDemand.com or on YouTube @PianoBarLive.

The Piano Bar is one of the many ways live streaming theatre is being provided to the masses during this changing time. The show is described as a “special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create as we connect with live music.”



Ashley Argota got her start after attending iPOP LA, the twice annual LA based event. She went on to become the youngest performer to win five times in a row at Amateur Night at the Apollo. This led her to becoming a ‘Star of Tomorrow’ at Showtime at the Apollo. At eleven years old, she toured in Disney's hit Broadway musical, The Lion King, as Young Nala. She is best known for her work on Nickelodeon and Disney Channel on shows such as True Jackson, VP, How To Build A Better Boy, Lab Rats and Freeform's The Fosters. In between filming, she can be seen performing live on stage in Los Angeles, CA. Argota is a proud member of the Advisory Committee for The Actor's Fund's Looking Ahead Program.



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:

iPOP! Media Relations

Kirsten Poulin

310-463-7560



ipopla.com

iPOP! Media Relations



