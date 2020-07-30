Young Hero Invited to Join iPOP Alum Jacob Batalon and Tom Holland in Spider-Man 3

Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

The young hero, Bridger Walker, who saved his sister's life was invited this week to join iPOP alum Jacob Batalon and Tom Holland in the next Spider-Man feature.

Los Angeles, CA, July 30, 2020 --(



When a dog charged towards Bridger and his sister, he made the ultimate sacrifice of stepping in front of her and receiving the brunt of the attack. When asked byhis aunt why he made that choice, Brigder said this, “If someone had to die I thought it should be me.” It was those selfless words and actions that led to an outpour of support from the Avengers and MCU cast. Word eventually made way to Bridger’s favorite superhero Spider-man. Actor Tom Holland, who plays the web-slinging star, invited Bridger to join him and cast members Jacob Batalon and Zendaya in the next film once production begins.



An invaluable gift for an unexpected hero. While production is halted for the time being, fans will have a new star to welcome alongside Tom, Jacob and Zendaya once filing resumes.



Jacob landed on his path to stardom after attending iPOP LA, the twice-annual event held in Los Angeles, CA. After landing a major role as Ned, Spider-Man’s best friend in the blockbuster feature, Jacob’s success has continued. Along with appearing in the Spider-man sequels, Jacob starred in an episode of Quibi’s ’50 States of Fright’ earlier this year.



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:

iPOP! Media Relations

Kirsten Poulin

310-463-7560



ipopla.com

iPOP! Media Relations



