Registration Now Open for Africa MICE Forums

Unlike other large gatherings, AMFs are intimate forums with each event accepting only 40-60 participants and running for only two nights and one day; a short and effective stay for meeting, negotiating and building meaningful relationships with the best suppliers.

Calabar, Nigeria, August 01, 2020 --(



AMF invites both local and international MICE Professionals including meetings and event planners, communication agencies, venue finding companies, corporates, International Associations and suppliers interested in doing business in Africa to take advantage of its offerings to discover and attract prime business prospects in a whole new way. All hosted buyers at AMF are pre-qualified to participate based on the number and scale of events organized, budgets held and decision-making power.



Obinna Nwachuya, Convener of the AMF said, “The goal is to propel MICE business across the continent in relatable ways that effectively spark ideas and foster real connections necessary to move minds and businesses forward.”



Unlike other large gatherings, AMFs are intimate forums with each event accepting only 40-60 participants and running for only two nights and one day; a short and effective stay for meeting, negotiating and building meaningful relationships with the best suppliers. AMF believes that the real magic of networking happens in small groups and facilitates this experience with thoughtfully designed one-on-one meetings, networking dinners and activities that are unique and local to each host destination.



“While it is a challenging and interesting time for the global event industry, we’re ready and willing to present exemplary frameworks in line with both health expert advice and event recovering measures,” Mr Obinna added.



The Cross River State Tourism Bureau would play host to the first forum scheduled for 29-31st October 2020 at the Marina Resort Calabar, Nigeria. From Calabar it would head to Kigali, then Marrakech before adding more destinations.



Speaking further, the Managing Director, Cross River State Tourism Bureau, Utsu John Atsu expressed excitement at the prospect of co-hosting the event in Calabar and assured stakeholders involvement to ensure success and encourage repeat visits to the beautiful destination that is Cross River State.



Registration for the Calabar Edition is still open both for Buyers and Suppliers at https://africamiceforums.com/ until 31st August 2020. Calabar, Nigeria, August 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Registration is now open for the premier edition of Africa MICE Forums, a series of interactive high-end events designed to connect pre-qualified MICE buyers and local suppliers through fun and authentic experiences across different African destinations.AMF invites both local and international MICE Professionals including meetings and event planners, communication agencies, venue finding companies, corporates, International Associations and suppliers interested in doing business in Africa to take advantage of its offerings to discover and attract prime business prospects in a whole new way. All hosted buyers at AMF are pre-qualified to participate based on the number and scale of events organized, budgets held and decision-making power.Obinna Nwachuya, Convener of the AMF said, “The goal is to propel MICE business across the continent in relatable ways that effectively spark ideas and foster real connections necessary to move minds and businesses forward.”Unlike other large gatherings, AMFs are intimate forums with each event accepting only 40-60 participants and running for only two nights and one day; a short and effective stay for meeting, negotiating and building meaningful relationships with the best suppliers. AMF believes that the real magic of networking happens in small groups and facilitates this experience with thoughtfully designed one-on-one meetings, networking dinners and activities that are unique and local to each host destination.“While it is a challenging and interesting time for the global event industry, we’re ready and willing to present exemplary frameworks in line with both health expert advice and event recovering measures,” Mr Obinna added.The Cross River State Tourism Bureau would play host to the first forum scheduled for 29-31st October 2020 at the Marina Resort Calabar, Nigeria. From Calabar it would head to Kigali, then Marrakech before adding more destinations.Speaking further, the Managing Director, Cross River State Tourism Bureau, Utsu John Atsu expressed excitement at the prospect of co-hosting the event in Calabar and assured stakeholders involvement to ensure success and encourage repeat visits to the beautiful destination that is Cross River State.Registration for the Calabar Edition is still open both for Buyers and Suppliers at https://africamiceforums.com/ until 31st August 2020.