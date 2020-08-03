Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Military PNT 2020 Will Now Take Place as a Virtual Conference

Due to the ongoing challenges surrounding COVID-19 and large public gatherings, October’s Military PNT conference will now run as a virtual event.

London, United Kingdom, August 03, 2020 --(



All attendance by military and government will be free of charge and other delegates can join for only £499. Register online at http://www.militarypnt.com/prcom10



This means the conference will go ahead as planned, with the full support of its speakers, sponsors and delegates, but will run live and online only on the SMi Virtual Conference Platform.



Benefits of SMi Group’s Virtual Conference Platform:



Live and On-Demand speaker content: Get online access to the latest strategies and case studies from your market



Network with all event attendees: Connect with delegates, speakers and sponsors in real-time and have your queries answered instantly



Exhibit & Visit a Virtual Booth: Set up your customized booth full of brochures, videos, and presentations



Host/Join Meetings & Socials: Join preferred speaking sessions, host your own meetings and even host virtual networking socials with the inbuilt Zoom functionality



The brochure including the full speaker line-up and programme details is available to download online at http://www.militarypnt.com/prcom10



Military PNT Virtual Conference 2020 will be an online meeting point for military and industry representatives to discuss how satellite navigation technology is supporting the terrestrial forces, covering topics such as PNT resilience, the future of US PNT, the UK’s post-Galileo PNT environment, warfighter navigation requirements and much more.



Military PNT Virtual Conference

Date: 19th – 20th October 2020

Time Zone: BST

Gold Sponsor: Lockheed Martin

Sponsor: L3 Harris



To sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk



For all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, August 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- With the continued uncertainty surrounding large gatherings in the UK, SMi Group have made the decision to turn the Military PNT Conference on the 19th – 20th October 2020 into a fully interactive virtual meeting.All attendance by military and government will be free of charge and other delegates can join for only £499. Register online at http://www.militarypnt.com/prcom10This means the conference will go ahead as planned, with the full support of its speakers, sponsors and delegates, but will run live and online only on the SMi Virtual Conference Platform.Benefits of SMi Group’s Virtual Conference Platform:Live and On-Demand speaker content: Get online access to the latest strategies and case studies from your marketNetwork with all event attendees: Connect with delegates, speakers and sponsors in real-time and have your queries answered instantlyExhibit & Visit a Virtual Booth: Set up your customized booth full of brochures, videos, and presentationsHost/Join Meetings & Socials: Join preferred speaking sessions, host your own meetings and even host virtual networking socials with the inbuilt Zoom functionalityThe brochure including the full speaker line-up and programme details is available to download online at http://www.militarypnt.com/prcom10Military PNT Virtual Conference 2020 will be an online meeting point for military and industry representatives to discuss how satellite navigation technology is supporting the terrestrial forces, covering topics such as PNT resilience, the future of US PNT, the UK’s post-Galileo PNT environment, warfighter navigation requirements and much more.Military PNT Virtual ConferenceDate: 19th – 20th October 2020Time Zone: BSTGold Sponsor: Lockheed MartinSponsor: L3 HarrisTo sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.militarypnt.com/prcom10



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group