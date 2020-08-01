The Way to Happiness Puts Out Friendship Day Challenge 2020

Press Releases The Way to Happiness Press Release

The Way to Happiness Association reminds all of Tennessee to spread kindness to one another through virtual resources.

The International Day of Friendship was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2011 in the belief that “friendship between peoples, countries, cultures and individuals can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities.”



The Way to Happiness Association was formed around the book The Way to Happiness, written by humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard. The Way to Happiness is filled with twenty-one precepts based on the fact that one’s survival depends on the survival of others. The book begins with a message under the heading Why I Gave You This Book: “Your survival is important to me.”



The Friendship Day Challenge 2020 is a simple one: share photos of you and your friends on social media with #Friendship2020.



In past years, The Way to Happiness Association has brought together diverse people to demonstrate the power of friendship.



Chris Blythe

615-453-8984



www.twthtn.org



