British Army and UK MoD to Provide Comprehensive Briefings at Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2020

SMi Reports: The British Army’s Head of Ground Manoeuvre Capability, Brigadier Jon Swift, is among UK experts set to speak at Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2020.

London, United Kingdom, August 04, 2020 --(



The event will feature presentations from speakers from across the globe, with confirmed representation from 9 nations, including the UK, the US, Australia, Germany, Israel, Turkey, Norway, Sweden and Romania.



As the only armoured vehicles event dedicated to the area of survivability, Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2020 will be a key diary date for all those in the industry.



Interested parties should register by the 30th September to save £100 with the early bird discount: http://www.favsurvivability.com/prcom4



Among the senior speaker line-up is a range of UK experts, including The British Army’s Head of Manoeuvre Capability, Brigadier Jon Swift.



Host nation speakers from UK military, procurement and research will include:



"The Position of British Armour Mobility in the Future Theatre"

Brigadier Jon Swift, Head of Ground Manoeuvre Capability, UK MoD



"Hide, Survive, Deceive"

Lieutenant Colonel Robert Page, Commanding Officer, ADTU, British Army



"Enhancing Future UK Armoured Platform Survivability"

Lieutenant Colonel Simon Routledge, SO1 Land Systems, DSTL, UK MoD



"Developments Made in Developing and Integrating a Modular Integrated Protection System"

Lieutenant Colonel Edward Sutthery, SO1 Heavy Forces, Capability Ground Manoeuvre Branch, British Army



"Assessing the Progress Made in Developing and Implementing an Operational Integrated Vehicle Protection System"

Mr Tom Newbery, Active Protection Research Technical Authority, DSTL, UK MoD



"Understanding Vehicle Survivability Through the Use of Modelling, Simulation and Operational Analysis"

Mr Dan Hankin, Land Survivability Project Technical Authority, DSTL, UK MoD



"Survivability — Dependence upon Time and Synchronisation"

Professor Bryn James, Senior Fellow - Dstl Physical Sciences Group, DSTL, UK MoD



The event brochure containing the agenda and speaker line-up is available to download for free from: http://www.favsurvivability.com/prcom4



Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2020 will take place in London on 10th – 11th November, alongside an Active Protection Systems Focus Day on 9th November.



Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2020

Conference: 10th – 11th November 2020

Focus Day: 9th November 2020

London, United Kingdom



Gold Sponsor: Leonardo

Sponsored by: Collins Aerospace, Pearson Engineering and TenCate Advanced Armour



For delegate, sponsorship and/or exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748.



Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.favsurvivability.com/prcom4



