Advance Capital Management Named to 2020 Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers

Southfield, MI, August 01, 2020 --



This is the fourth year in a row that Advance Capital Management has been listed.



“We are again honored to be named a top financial adviser in the U.S. and especially proud to have done it for four consecutive years,” said Joe Theisen, chief executive officer of Advance Capital Management.



This is the seventh annual FT 300 list, produced independently by Ignites Research, a division of Money-Media, Inc., on behalf of the Financial Times. Ignites Research provides business intelligence on investment management.



RIA firms applied for consideration, having met a minimum set of criteria. Applicants were then graded on six factors: assets under management (AUM); AUM growth rate; years in existence; advanced industry credentials of the firm’s advisers; online accessibility; and compliance records. There are no fees or other considerations required of RIAs that apply for the FT 300.



“The achievement is the direct result of putting our clients’ best interest first,” Theisen said. “We can’t thank our clients enough for their support.”



The final FT 300 represents an impressive cohort of elite RIA firms, as the median AUM of this year’s group is $1.9 billion. The FT 300 Top RIAs represent 39 different states and Washington, D.C.



Advance Capital Management has $3 billion in assets under management and over 5,000 investment advisory clients. The firm provides financial planning, retirement planning and investment management services to individuals and families. Although one of only a handful of Michigan-based firms on the list, it also has offices in Ohio, Illinois and Texas.



About Advance Capital Management

Advance Capital Management is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2020 edition of the Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers. The list recognizes top independent RIA firms from across the U.S.

