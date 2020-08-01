Press Releases American Association for Medicare Supplement... Press Release

Receive press releases from American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance: By Email RSS Feeds: Washington State Seniors Risk Overpaying Warns Medicare Supplement Insurance Association

Los Angeles, CA, August 01, 2020 --(



"In Seattle a woman turning 65 could pay as little as $182 monthly or as much as $220 for basically identical coverage," shares Jesse Slome, director of the Association. "Washington couples should know that added fees may also vary. So do discounts for two-person households, from zero to as high as seven percent."



The Association's 2020 Medicare Supplement Price Index reports the lowest and highest insurance rates for Plan G. "Currently many favor Plan G as the most popular choice among seniors turning 65," Slome explains. "Our survey is intended to educate more consumers about the importance of comparing options. You might be making a decision that you cannot easily change down the road."



To see 2020 Medicare insurance pricing for top U.S. cities visit the organization's website. You can also find tips for getting coverage shared by top Medicare insurance advisors.



Washington Medicare Supplement Plan G 2020 Price Index Findings



Seattle (Zip 98115)

Female age 65, Plan G

Lowest monthly premium: $181.83

Highest monthly premium: $219.66



Male age 65, Plan G

Lowest monthly premium: $181.83

Highest monthly premium: $219.66



Spokane (Zip 99201)

Female age 65, Plan G

Lowest monthly premium: $181.83

Highest monthly premium: $219.66



Male age 65, Plan G

Lowest monthly premium: $181.83

Highest monthly premium: $219.66



Find Washington Medicare insurance agents using the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI) online directory of local Medicare agents. Go to www.Medicaresupp.org. "The nation's largest listing of Medicare insurance advisors is free to use and completely private," Slome adds.



AAMSI is an advocacy and informational organization. The national organization supports insurance professionals who market Medicare Supplement insurance. Los Angeles, CA, August 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Washington state seniors turning 65 are advised there are benefits of comparing Medicare insurance policies. While companies charge men and women the same, rates between insurers can vary significantly. That's the findings of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI) which has reported costs for Seattle, Spokane and Tacoma."In Seattle a woman turning 65 could pay as little as $182 monthly or as much as $220 for basically identical coverage," shares Jesse Slome, director of the Association. "Washington couples should know that added fees may also vary. So do discounts for two-person households, from zero to as high as seven percent."The Association's 2020 Medicare Supplement Price Index reports the lowest and highest insurance rates for Plan G. "Currently many favor Plan G as the most popular choice among seniors turning 65," Slome explains. "Our survey is intended to educate more consumers about the importance of comparing options. You might be making a decision that you cannot easily change down the road."To see 2020 Medicare insurance pricing for top U.S. cities visit the organization's website. You can also find tips for getting coverage shared by top Medicare insurance advisors.Washington Medicare Supplement Plan G 2020 Price Index FindingsSeattle (Zip 98115)Female age 65, Plan GLowest monthly premium: $181.83Highest monthly premium: $219.66Male age 65, Plan GLowest monthly premium: $181.83Highest monthly premium: $219.66Spokane (Zip 99201)Female age 65, Plan GLowest monthly premium: $181.83Highest monthly premium: $219.66Male age 65, Plan GLowest monthly premium: $181.83Highest monthly premium: $219.66Find Washington Medicare insurance agents using the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI) online directory of local Medicare agents. Go to www.Medicaresupp.org. "The nation's largest listing of Medicare insurance advisors is free to use and completely private," Slome adds.AAMSI is an advocacy and informational organization. The national organization supports insurance professionals who market Medicare Supplement insurance. Contact Information American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance

Jesse R. Slome

818-597-3205



www.medicaresupp.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance