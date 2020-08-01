Marlborough Small Business Relief Grants

Press Releases Marlborough Economic Development Corporation Press Release

Marlborough re-opens relief program for small businesses.

Marlborough, MA, August 01, 2020 --(



The Marlborough COVID-19 Small Business Relief Grant Program covers expenses up to $5,000, for costs related to re-opening costs incurred on or after May 18, the state’s Phase 1 of re-opening businesses. Uses for the funds include safety and operational retrofits for re-opening, personal protective equipment, training and any other costs related to re-opening under the state’s COVID-19 re-opening guidelines.



Last month the City of Marlborough and the MEDC granted over $100,000 to 25 small and locally owned businesses in Marlborough. “We were excited to help our small and local operators during such a difficult time and it was really great to see such a variety of businesses apply and be awarded through this program. We were able to help restaurants, retailers, educational facilities and more,” stated MEDC executive director, Meredith Harris.



Once again, the program is open to for-profit existing Marlborough businesses with twenty-five (25) employees or less that have experienced business disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic closures. Eligible businesses will be awarded funds on a first come first serve basis. The program will run until funds are exhausted and grant funds are not intended to be used as a supplement to other federal or state COVID-19 relief programs that a business previously received.



Applications became available on Thursday, July 30 and the deadline for completed applications is Friday, August 21. Applications received after the deadline may be considered if funding is still available.



As businesses continue to re-open under Governor Baker’s four phased plan, Mayor Arthur Vigeant, hopes the financial assistance will alleviate some of the pressure small business owners are currently feeling. “We were really happy to see so many small businesses in Marlborough apply and we felt it was important to re-open the grant program so that more of our local business owners could benefit during this time,” said Vigeant.



Please visit: marlboroughedc.com/COVID-19-RESOURCES/ and click on "Marlborough COVID-19 Small Business Relief Grant Program" under the "Marlborough Community Resources" section to learn more and download the application.



About MEDC:

The Marlborough Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) is the state chartered economic development corporation for the City of Marlborough, MA and represents a public-private partnership for planning. MEDC works with municipal and private investors to foster economic development, job growth and community revitalization. For a complete overview of MEDC visit MarlboroughEDC.com.



For press inquiries, contact:

Meredith Harris

press@marlboroughedc.com

Meredith Harris

508-229-2010



http://marlboroughedc.com



