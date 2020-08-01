Press Releases BYD Press Release

Receive press releases from BYD: By Email RSS Feeds: BYD Care Donates 100,000 Masks to Los Angeles Unified

FDA-certified masks will go to students, teachers and administrators.

Los Angeles, CA, August 01, 2020 --(



A portion of the donated masks fit children and come in pink and blue. The rest are designed to fit adults.



“We are pleased to be able to give back to our community,” BYD President Stella Li said. “Our students and teachers need to be protected, and we are glad BYD Care is able to help.”



“Ensuring that educators and students have masks is essential to our commitment of reopening schools safely,” Superintendent Austin Beutner said. “We are grateful to BYD Care for donating masks to help students at school.”



Headquartered in Los Angeles, with a manufacturing facility in Lancaster, BYD North America employs 1,000 American workers, nearly 800 of whom are members of the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers Union, Local 105. BYD is a world leader in the manufacture of electric vehicles including zero-emission buses, trucks and forklifts.



In January, the company converted its manufacturing facility in Shenzhen, China, to be able to manufacture Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including NIOSH-approved N95 face masks. The factory is capable of producing 80 million pieces each day. BYD Care products are distributed around the world and are available to consumers at Costco and Office Depot.



About BYD



The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery-electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.



Media contact: Jim Skeen/661-264-8365 /jim.skeen@byd.com Los Angeles, CA, August 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- BYD (Build Your Dreams) announced it has donated 100,000 single-use surgical child-sized and adult masks and hand sanitizer for students, teachers and others in Los Angeles Unified, the second-largest school district in the United States.A portion of the donated masks fit children and come in pink and blue. The rest are designed to fit adults.“We are pleased to be able to give back to our community,” BYD President Stella Li said. “Our students and teachers need to be protected, and we are glad BYD Care is able to help.”“Ensuring that educators and students have masks is essential to our commitment of reopening schools safely,” Superintendent Austin Beutner said. “We are grateful to BYD Care for donating masks to help students at school.”Headquartered in Los Angeles, with a manufacturing facility in Lancaster, BYD North America employs 1,000 American workers, nearly 800 of whom are members of the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers Union, Local 105. BYD is a world leader in the manufacture of electric vehicles including zero-emission buses, trucks and forklifts.In January, the company converted its manufacturing facility in Shenzhen, China, to be able to manufacture Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including NIOSH-approved N95 face masks. The factory is capable of producing 80 million pieces each day. BYD Care products are distributed around the world and are available to consumers at Costco and Office Depot.About BYDThe Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery-electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.Media contact: Jim Skeen/661-264-8365 /jim.skeen@byd.com Contact Information BYD

Kelsey Cone

661-436-0513



byd.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from BYD