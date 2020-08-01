GeoComm Providing Indoor Maps Offering, a Key Element of Public Safety Location Intelligence(TM)

Press Releases GeoComm Press Release

About GeoComm: GeoComm was founded in 1995 to provide county governments with turnkey emergency 9-1-1 development services. Over the subsequent 25 years, the company has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping to keep more than 100 million people safe. Today, GeoComm has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems that route emergency calls to the appropriate call center, map the caller’s location on call taker or dispatcher maps, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire and ambulance vehicles. Our NG9-1-1 GIS solutions provide GIS data quality control, transformation, and aggregation services as well NG9-1-1 system emergency call routing. To learn more about GeoComm, please visit www.geo-comm.com Saint Cloud, MN, August 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- GeoComm, a leading provider of public safety GIS systems, is excited to offer Indoor Mapping services aimed at empowering law enforcement, fire, and medical responders by providing a visual representation of indoor spaces for key buildings in their response areas.In order to improve situational awareness and reduce response times, emergency responders need more detailed information about the facilities to which they are responding. An address point on a map with no additional structure information provides little location context about indoor environments that first responders must enter into every day. Indoor maps are the next level of precision mapping information, providing detailed Public Safety Location Intelligence™ to 9-1-1 call takers, dispatchers, and first responders.“Indoor maps are the key to unlocking the life-saving potential of new and emerging mobile phone positioning technologies that otherwise only provide raw numerical measurements and are not actionable to real-world users in PSAPs, ECCs, and in the field responding to emergencies,” John Brosowsky, Vice President of Innovation at GeoComm.GeoComm indoor maps provide the following information:- Building footprints, with exterior entrances clearly defined- Interior rooms and spaces identified by name/number, and color coded by type- Locations of elevators, escalators, stairs, and interior doors clearly identified- Additional point locations for public safety relevant features inside buildings such as AEDs, fire extinguishers, fire risers, and security camerasAttend the Preparing 9-1-1 for Indoor Mapping webinar scheduled for Thursday, August 20 at 1:00 p.m. Central Time to learn more about the value of indoor maps and the service offering we provide. Visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6038762359492158476 to register today.About GeoComm: GeoComm was founded in 1995 to provide county governments with turnkey emergency 9-1-1 development services. Over the subsequent 25 years, the company has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping to keep more than 100 million people safe. Today, GeoComm has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems that route emergency calls to the appropriate call center, map the caller’s location on call taker or dispatcher maps, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire and ambulance vehicles. Our NG9-1-1 GIS solutions provide GIS data quality control, transformation, and aggregation services as well NG9-1-1 system emergency call routing. To learn more about GeoComm, please visit www.geo-comm.com Contact Information GeoComm

