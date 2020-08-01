Community Gardens Grow Nonprofit Partnerships with Help of the Clearwater Community Volunteers

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Church of Scientology FSO Press Release

The Clearwater Community Gardens have partnered with additional nonprofits for their grounds beautification project with the help of the Clearwater Community Volunteers.

Clearwater, FL, August 01, 2020 --



NCS, a nonprofit newly relocated to Clearwater, focuses on bringing food to hungry Floridians through massive food distributions. Their most recent distribution was on July 7 at the Crossroads Christian Church of Largo where they gave out over 12,000 pounds of fresh meat and produce to 500 families.



Isabel Barcelo, Secretary of NCS said, “Although our nonprofits are different, we still want to help people become more aware, take care of their environment and promote healthier foods. Together, we will bring something good to our neighborhood. This is just the beginning of an important cooperative effort.”



The beautification project was organized to assist the Community Garden in maintaining their grounds and will pave the way for the Garden’s new youth organic gardening program. Through this program, children will be able to learn about the importance of maintaining the environment while growing organic foods in their own backyards.



Michael Soltero, Manager of the CCV Center said, “Towards the beginning of July we held a small event in our community center in downtown Clearwater to gather gardening supplies for the Gardens. That same day, the manager of the Gardens immediately got the tools into use by children and families. It was the start of an idea exemplifying what Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard once wrote, ‘Care of the Planet begins in one’s own front yard. It extends through the area one travels to get to school or work...one can do something about it.’”



The beautification project will take place at the Clearwater Community Gardens, located at 1277 Grove Street in Clearwater, on August 10. The Clearwater Community Volunteers invite those in the local community to take part.



To inquire more information about the Gardens, please email howard@clearwatercommunitygardens.org.



CCV provides its services at no cost to nonprofits, like the Clearwater Community Gardens, as a means of creating a better community by facilitating their activities.



To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.



About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:



Clemence Chevrot

727-467-6860



http://www.scientology-fso.org



