Engel & Völkers Strong Support to Realtors® Servicing Local Communities

Engel & Völkers Realtors® offer virtual and in-person services with hygienic measures in-place.

Broker and Owner of Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach, Cherie Pattishall, GRI, CNE, CLHMS, CAM, e-Pro states, “I am very pleased that our efforts to continually equip our team of Realtors® with the tools and support needed to provide a bespoke experience to clients have produced such great results! Many Realtors® from other brokerages have moved to our shop during the past 6 months and they seem quite pleased with how the Engel & Völkers culture caters to their growth and individual needs.”



About Engel & Völkers



Engel & Völkers is one of the world's leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 12,890 real estate advisors in more than 910 residential brokerages in 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated.

