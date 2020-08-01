Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases It Girl Public Relations Press Release

Receive press releases from It Girl Public Relations: By Email RSS Feeds: It Girl PR Announces New Client Entrepreneur Zach Neil as He Launches “Re-Invest in Main Street,” Economic Recovery Program

It Girl PR's Client Zach Neil Conducts Nationwide Search for Businesses in Need; Offering a Chance to Save Main Street Businesses, Provide Economic Recovery and Collaborate with Successful Entrepreneur Zach Neil

Los Angeles, CA, August 01, 2020 --(



Entrepreneur Zach Neil has helmed many successful businesses, from his pop culture infused restaurants/bars, such as Beetle House located in NYC and Los Angeles, to his beauty brands, salon, pop up events, and his creative agency. He has created a business reinvestment program to locate and assist businesses impacted by the pandemic by providing a partnership that comes with both investment and guidance. Recently, he activated the program with two businesses including a Bakery/Ice Cream store, which will open the first week of 2021, and a Hair Salon, Batty Fang Beauty, which has just opened and is booked out for several months already.



Like most entrepreneurs, Zach overcame many failures along the way to his successes which drives his motivation for “Reinvesting In Main Street.” This program is a passion project for Neil to give back to others and help savvy and unique businesses that were hit hard by the pandemic to regain footing, revive and to thrive. “There are so many inspiring stories of people with fantastic businesses that were pushed off track by unique circumstances of the pandemic and they not only need financial assistance, but mentorship and guidance to reformulate strategies that will work in this fluid new world. I am looking for these creative entrepreneurs that need relief to save or grow their company not only with funding but a true hands-on partnership to turn it into a thriving success!” explains Neil. “The Big Box stores will be fine, but what about all of the businesses that couldn’t survive the pandemic circumstances, I can make an impact towards recovery and change the course for Main Street.”



Neil is looking for unique businesses that have a positive impact on their local community. Places that are beloved by their local community, have the possibility to expand, are cultured, and inclusive. Also, women and black owned/operated are a bonus. Zach and his team will hand select a couple of businesses at a time for consideration. Additionally, Zach has several partner companies supporting his vision to provide recovery and is open to other companies or investors that want to support the “Reinvest in Mainstreet” program.



Recently Neil had to pivot focus with his Beetle House locations to regain the consumer confidence of dining in. Zach initiated the most advanced cleaning technologies and practices along with touch free menus, shielding curtains around each table and of course invented SipMask to allow patrons to drink while wearing a mask - he is a true entrepreneur.



For more information on Reinvesting in Main Street or to submit your pitch, email zach@newgoldempire.com with the subject line stating: invest in me.



About Zach Neil: Neil is a self-made American entrepreneur, motivator, pop culture expert, musician, best-selling author, chef and highly regarded business advisor. He has been featured multiple times on the Food Network as well as Good Day New York, Watch What Happens Live, MSNBC, ABC World News, and has graced the pages of Maxim, Time, People, Esquire, Rolling Stone, and many others. Zach has gained additional notoriety through his popular experiential entertainment programs and his pop up dining and drinking experiences including the world famous Beetle House, The Will Farrell themed Stay Classy bars, The dark side Star Wars experiences and several other buzzy pop culture pop ups nationwide. Zach’s first book “The Nightmare Before Dinner” cook book became a best seller and one of quartz publishing’s best-selling cook books for the last two years. Zach has diversified his business interests from food and beverage to personal care, experiential salons and spas, cosmetics, production and consulting. He is a partner on several brands from fashion to tech as well as a host of two podcasts (Zach Neil’s daily gold) and (Recomposer with Zach Neil). Los Angeles, CA, August 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- “Zack is a brilliant creative entrepreneur with a vision for change in combination with kindness and the desire to help others, very admirable qualities in business and humanity. We are proud to be working with Zach and his many brilliant upcoming ventures,” says ItGirl CEO Juliette Harris.Entrepreneur Zach Neil has helmed many successful businesses, from his pop culture infused restaurants/bars, such as Beetle House located in NYC and Los Angeles, to his beauty brands, salon, pop up events, and his creative agency. He has created a business reinvestment program to locate and assist businesses impacted by the pandemic by providing a partnership that comes with both investment and guidance. Recently, he activated the program with two businesses including a Bakery/Ice Cream store, which will open the first week of 2021, and a Hair Salon, Batty Fang Beauty, which has just opened and is booked out for several months already.Like most entrepreneurs, Zach overcame many failures along the way to his successes which drives his motivation for “Reinvesting In Main Street.” This program is a passion project for Neil to give back to others and help savvy and unique businesses that were hit hard by the pandemic to regain footing, revive and to thrive. “There are so many inspiring stories of people with fantastic businesses that were pushed off track by unique circumstances of the pandemic and they not only need financial assistance, but mentorship and guidance to reformulate strategies that will work in this fluid new world. I am looking for these creative entrepreneurs that need relief to save or grow their company not only with funding but a true hands-on partnership to turn it into a thriving success!” explains Neil. “The Big Box stores will be fine, but what about all of the businesses that couldn’t survive the pandemic circumstances, I can make an impact towards recovery and change the course for Main Street.”Neil is looking for unique businesses that have a positive impact on their local community. Places that are beloved by their local community, have the possibility to expand, are cultured, and inclusive. Also, women and black owned/operated are a bonus. Zach and his team will hand select a couple of businesses at a time for consideration. Additionally, Zach has several partner companies supporting his vision to provide recovery and is open to other companies or investors that want to support the “Reinvest in Mainstreet” program.Recently Neil had to pivot focus with his Beetle House locations to regain the consumer confidence of dining in. Zach initiated the most advanced cleaning technologies and practices along with touch free menus, shielding curtains around each table and of course invented SipMask to allow patrons to drink while wearing a mask - he is a true entrepreneur.For more information on Reinvesting in Main Street or to submit your pitch, email zach@newgoldempire.com with the subject line stating: invest in me.About Zach Neil: Neil is a self-made American entrepreneur, motivator, pop culture expert, musician, best-selling author, chef and highly regarded business advisor. He has been featured multiple times on the Food Network as well as Good Day New York, Watch What Happens Live, MSNBC, ABC World News, and has graced the pages of Maxim, Time, People, Esquire, Rolling Stone, and many others. Zach has gained additional notoriety through his popular experiential entertainment programs and his pop up dining and drinking experiences including the world famous Beetle House, The Will Farrell themed Stay Classy bars, The dark side Star Wars experiences and several other buzzy pop culture pop ups nationwide. Zach’s first book “The Nightmare Before Dinner” cook book became a best seller and one of quartz publishing’s best-selling cook books for the last two years. Zach has diversified his business interests from food and beverage to personal care, experiential salons and spas, cosmetics, production and consulting. He is a partner on several brands from fashion to tech as well as a host of two podcasts (Zach Neil’s daily gold) and (Recomposer with Zach Neil). Contact Information It Girl Public Relations

Juliette Harris

(818) 321-2317





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from It Girl Public Relations Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend