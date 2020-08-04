Dream Foundation Announces Director of Development

Press Releases Dream Foundation Press Release

Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health care organizations and committed donors, Dream Foundation has given life to more than 32,000 final Dreams over the last twenty-six years. Dream Foundation receives no state or federal funding - we rely solely on private donations. To support our mission please visit DreamFoundation.org/donate. Santa Barbara, CA, August 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Dream Foundation announces the appointment of Susie Willett as Director of Development.Ms. Willett will serve as a member of the leadership team and an active participant in Dream Foundation’s development team. In consultation with Chief Executive Officer Kisa Heyer, she will be responsible for establishing a fundraising plan and goals while developing and implementing strategies to broaden the funding base for the Foundation. Additionally, Ms. Willett will ensure that philanthropy and fundraising are carried out in keeping with the organization’s values, mission, vision and plans.“We are incredibly humbled to welcome Susie,” says Heyer. “Her relationship-focused fundraising experience will be instrumental in her work here at Dream Foundation and to the success of our fundraising efforts.”For the past six years, Willett has been with Westmont College, first as their Director of Donor Relations and most recently as their Senior Director of Corporate and Foundation Relations. Prior to her work at the local college, Willett worked in sales and marketing with Visit Santa Barbara and several tech start-ups.“I believe in doing meaningful work that both strengthens communities and has a lasting impact on people’s lives,” says Willett. “Dream Foundation provides life-changing experiences for people nearing the end of their lives and I am honored to take on this role to help achieve key fundraising goals for this important work.”Born and raised in a family of six in Pasadena, Calif., Willett fell in love with Santa Barbara after receiving Bachelor Degrees in Psychology and Religious Studies from the University of California, Santa Barbara. Willett is a proud mother of three adult children and enjoys cooking, cycling and enjoying the outdoors whenever she has a chance.About Dream Foundation:Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health care organizations and committed donors, Dream Foundation has given life to more than 32,000 final Dreams over the last twenty-six years. Dream Foundation receives no state or federal funding - we rely solely on private donations. To support our mission please visit DreamFoundation.org/donate. Contact Information Dream Foundation

