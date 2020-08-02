New DIRAK Multi-Point Locking from FDB Panel Fittings - Ensures Uniform Sealing, Resists Unauthorised Opening of Large Cabinets

Press Releases FDB Panel Fittings Press Release

FDB Panel Fittings have seen that the new DIRAK 90° rod redirect adapter can solve a frequent problem with large doors on electrical or electronic cabinets in industrial applications, by providing five points of closure, or potentially more if required.

Builders of large panels can use these 90° adapters to enable fitment of additional closure points around the door perimeter to ensure uniform gasket pressure, greater security from unauthorised entry and greater rigidity of the cabinet structure, by tying the door and frame more closely together. Each adapter can accept either flat or round rods operated by a central lock such as a swinghandle mechanism or "L" or "T" handle. The adapter can then be fitted with a cam for closure to the frame and a further rod extension to transmit the linear motion to a further latching point.

Multi-point latching of this type is typically of value on switch/control or workstation cabinets in mechanical and plant manufacturing situations, medical device manufacturing or sheet metal fabrication workshops where the enhanced closure characteristics are beneficial, either because of the high amount of dust/water in the environment or because of the priority need to keep the cabinet contents clean.

