RE/MAX Platinum Realty Recognizes Top Agents for First Half of 2020

Sarasota, FL, August 02, 2020 --(



“We are very pleased to recognize our top-ranked agents, who have served their clients with distinction during this ongoing pandemic era,” said Broker-Owner Bryan Guentner. “They have consistently demonstrated their commitment to their clients, industry and community.”



For total dollar volume in the first half of the year, the top five agents in order were Faith Blackburn, Sandra Tresh, Susan Retzke, Kyle Tenbusch and Maria Atkins.



For total transaction sides in the first half of the year, the top five agents in order were Faith Blackburn, Susan Retzke, Sandra Tresh, Kyle Tenbusch and Steve Martin Smith.



RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service residential real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and the West Villages, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: www.platinumrealtyflorida.com. Sarasota, FL, August 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- RE/MAX Platinum Realty is proud to announce its top agents for outstanding performance from January to June of 2020.“We are very pleased to recognize our top-ranked agents, who have served their clients with distinction during this ongoing pandemic era,” said Broker-Owner Bryan Guentner. “They have consistently demonstrated their commitment to their clients, industry and community.”For total dollar volume in the first half of the year, the top five agents in order were Faith Blackburn, Sandra Tresh, Susan Retzke, Kyle Tenbusch and Maria Atkins.For total transaction sides in the first half of the year, the top five agents in order were Faith Blackburn, Susan Retzke, Sandra Tresh, Kyle Tenbusch and Steve Martin Smith.RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service residential real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and the West Villages, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.