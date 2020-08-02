RE/MAX Platinum Realty Launches RE/MAX Megaphone to Market Client Listings

RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service residential real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and the West Villages, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: www.platinumrealtyflorida.com. Sarasota, FL, August 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- RE/MAX Platinum Realty has adopted a new RE/MAX corporate app that simplifies the creation and placement of digital advertising for client property listings.Megaphone, which was unveiled last quarter, is an in-house marketing tool that helps drive traffic to online listings, websites and social media pages. The user-friendly platform enables agents to quickly create customized ads, place them across the web, and prepare performance reports for clients.The company also recently relaunched its website through Chime, a marketing and customer relationship management suite. Chime is a seamless system with integrated IDX, lead generation, and other tools that Realtors use every day.“We promptly embrace any innovations that allow us to expose client properties to the most possible buyers quickly and effectively, and to communicate with buyers, sellers and team members more efficiently,” said Bryan Guentner, Broker-Owner of RE/MAX Platinum Realty.RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service residential real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and the West Villages, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.