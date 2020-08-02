TasteTV Announces Top Picks for 2020 Jerky Awards

San Francisco, CA, August 02, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- TasteTV and the Tasty Awards Committee are pleased to announce this year’s critic’s choices for the awards of Top Jerky Of The Year.
If you love jerky, this is the list you need to have. Top choices were selected for categories such as:
Best Flavor
Best Texture
Best Packaging
Highest Quality
Most Unique
Overall Experience
Some judge’s favorites included:
Jed’s Jerky Jed's Sweet & Spicy Brisket
Ayoba-Yo Rosemary Truffle Biltong (Limited Small Batch Release)
Trapper’s Creek Inc. Alaska’s Best Salmon Jerky (Original)
Jamie's Jerky Jami's Original Beef Jerky
Matt Hat Jerky Black Truffle
Moms Beef Jerky - Original Flavor
Wicked Cutz Orange Teriyaki Beef Jerky
One judge commented, "Jed’s Jerky is one of the best brands of jerky I’ve experienced! Keep up the great work. Ayoba-Yo Rosemary Truffle Biltong had a wonderful texture and alluring flavor profile. Wow! Wicked Cutz Carolina Killa Beef Jerky burned a lasting impression with it’s extreme heat. Started out hot and just kept on going, and going, and going! Whew. Trapper’s Creek Alaska’s Best Salmon Jerkies were a nice addition to the saturated beef jerk market. Nice alternative."
Products from the across the globe were included into this competition, and submitted to a select panel of food & wine media and industry judges located throughout North America. This panel tasted, reviewed and voted on which they consider to be the "Top Artisan Jerky of the Year."
In addition, the "Best Jerky" award winners from this competition are given the title, "Official Jerky Partner of the Taste Awards."
For more information or to see the list, go to www.JerkyAwards.com