TasteTV Announces Top Picks for 2020 Jerky Awards

San Francisco, CA, August 02, 2020



If you love jerky, this is the list you need to have. Top choices were selected for categories such as:



Best Flavor

Best Texture

Best Packaging

Highest Quality

Most Unique

Overall Experience



Some judge’s favorites included:



Jed’s Jerky Jed's Sweet & Spicy Brisket

Ayoba-Yo Rosemary Truffle Biltong (Limited Small Batch Release)

Trapper’s Creek Inc. Alaska’s Best Salmon Jerky (Original)

Jamie's Jerky Jami's Original Beef Jerky

Matt Hat Jerky Black Truffle

Moms Beef Jerky - Original Flavor

Wicked Cutz Orange Teriyaki Beef Jerky



One judge commented, "Jed’s Jerky is one of the best brands of jerky I’ve experienced! Keep up the great work. Ayoba-Yo Rosemary Truffle Biltong had a wonderful texture and alluring flavor profile. Wow! Wicked Cutz Carolina Killa Beef Jerky burned a lasting impression with it’s extreme heat. Started out hot and just kept on going, and going, and going! Whew. Trapper’s Creek Alaska’s Best Salmon Jerkies were a nice addition to the saturated beef jerk market. Nice alternative."



Products from the across the globe were included into this competition, and submitted to a select panel of food & wine media and industry judges located throughout North America. This panel tasted, reviewed and voted on which they consider to be the "Top Artisan Jerky of the Year."



In addition, the "Best Jerky" award winners from this competition are given the title, "Official Jerky Partner of the Taste Awards."



Kevin Reed

415-263-6800



www.TasteTV.com



