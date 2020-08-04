Press Releases Halfpricesoft Press Release

Receive press releases from Halfpricesoft: By Email RSS Feeds: MAC Customers Are Accommodated with Updated Check Draft Feature in ezCheckprinting Software

ezCheckPrinting software for MAC computers offers draft check printing features and is now available at the Apple Store for Mac OS Catalina. Get the details by visiting halfpricesoft.com.

Chicago, IL, August 04, 2020 --(



“ezCheckprinting software for MAC is updated to create draft checks via fax, email and online for faster payments,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge.



Potential customers are welcome to download and try this latest version at no cost or obligation by visiting https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ezcheckprinting/id1475426000.



The unique features of ezCheckprinting for MAC are as follows:



-Systems accommodated: Catalina (Sept. 23, 2019), Mojave, and High Sierra (for mac OS 10.13 and later)

- Print professional-looking checks on blank stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, check-on-bottom and 3-per-page formats

- Print QuickBooks compatible blank checks to fill in later

- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks

- No limit to the number of accounts or checks that can be used

- Add a second signature line for peace of mind and security

- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click

- Duplication feature for recurring check printing

- Quick data import to print checks in a batch



ezCheckprinting for MAC available at Apple Store for $39.99 for a single user version. To learn more about MAC ezCheckPrinting check writing software please visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/mac-check-writer/check-printing-software-mac.asp



Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management. Chicago, IL, August 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The latest MAC version of ezCheckprinting business software now handles check draft options quicker and easier. A regular check is created by the account holder, and signed (authorized) by the account holder. A check draft easily handles payments via internet, phone or fax. Halfpricesoft.com created and released this application on Apple Store to accommodate Catalina, Mojave and High Sierra OS.“ezCheckprinting software for MAC is updated to create draft checks via fax, email and online for faster payments,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge.Potential customers are welcome to download and try this latest version at no cost or obligation by visiting https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ezcheckprinting/id1475426000.The unique features of ezCheckprinting for MAC are as follows:-Systems accommodated: Catalina (Sept. 23, 2019), Mojave, and High Sierra (for mac OS 10.13 and later)- Print professional-looking checks on blank stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, check-on-bottom and 3-per-page formats- Print QuickBooks compatible blank checks to fill in later- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks- No limit to the number of accounts or checks that can be used- Add a second signature line for peace of mind and security- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click- Duplication feature for recurring check printing- Quick data import to print checks in a batchezCheckprinting for MAC available at Apple Store for $39.99 for a single user version. To learn more about MAC ezCheckPrinting check writing software please visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/mac-check-writer/check-printing-software-mac.aspHalfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management. Contact Information Halfpricesoft.com

Casey Yang

502-259-0936



https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Halfpricesoft