Attorney Daniel Vaswani, from Red Metric, Releases Video Discussing The Black Lives Matter Movement & the Recent Movement to Defund the Police

Mr. Vaswani released a video discussing what has been going on in our streets. He speaks about how citizens continue to take to the streets to protest police brutality and how many individuals are demanding local police departments be defunded. This comes in light of the death of George Floyd, who died at the hands of police officers. Mr. Daniel Vaswani is the lead attorney at the Red Metric Law Firm, which is a criminal defense firm that focuses DUI cases and domestic violence cases.

Oakland, CA, August 05, 2020



Mr. Vaswani then gets into what the consequences of defunding our police forces might have. He gives a very detailed and comprehensive idea which shows he has given the matter of a lot of thought.



"Now it's not necessarily clear what the potential impacts of that would be. Defunding the police really isn't an argument about taking money away from the police; it's about more specializing the police, making sure they have adequate resources and training to adequately address the issues they face. That means reallocating resources to other agencies that would deal with things where the police are not necessarily required. This would be better, it would allow the police to be more specialized and better trained in circumstances that require force. It would also create other avenues by which to involve the community. This would allow police to focus on issues that are violent in nature while social programs dealt with issues such as homelessness, individuals suffering from mental health issues and other things that don't require force," says Mr. Vaswani.



