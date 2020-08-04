Vitality Health Inc. is Offering Free Support to US-based Medical and Legal Offices Affected by COVID-19

Press Releases Vitality Health Inc. Press Release

As a direct result of COVID-19 wreaking havoc on US practices, Vitality Health Inc. is offering free financial support services to medical and legal offices nationwide.

San Diego, CA, August 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- As a direct result of COVID-19 wreaking havoc on US medical and legal practices, Vitality Health Inc. in San Diego California, a financial services company for Physicians and Attorneys, is now offering free financial support services to medical offices, legal practices, and services providers for the injured.

Through this public service program for offices affected by COVID-19, these offices can immediately increase cash flow and save themselves from the ruin directly attributable to the pandemic. These services are provided everywhere in the US.

"Doctor's offices are down in collections 50%. Legal Offices are down 50%. The challenges faced by US-based medical and legal office is staggering, very real, and very frightening. Vitality has jumped in to save these businesses from and provide real relief to everyone who asks for it."

- Johnny Law, Director of Business Development

If a medical or legal office has been affected by COVID-19, offices are urged to contact Dr. Mitchell Holland at Vitality Health in San Diego ASAP for immediate assistance with receivables, injury liens, and legal costs.

For accident victims, medical providers or legal offices that assist the injured, assistance is available today by contacting Vitality Health Inc. - Dr. Mitchell Holland at info@vitalityhealthinc.org - or 619-363-1195.

Contact Information Vitality Health Inc.
Mitchell Holland
619-363-1195
https://vitalityhealthinc.org/

