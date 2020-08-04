Press Releases Shift Bids Press Release

Receive press releases from Shift Bids: By Email RSS Feeds: ShiftBids.com, Created by Creating Genius, Inc., is an Interactive New Application Allowing Companies to Post Available Shift Work for Any Industry Sector

ShiftBids allows organizations to fill shifts with qualified workers considering skill levels and shift schedules. Helping American workers find jobs by shift.

Saratoga Springs, NY, August 04, 2020 --(



"We want to help American workers get working again," says Russell Kirkwood, lead software developer for Creating Genius, Inc. "That's why it's totally free to any worker looking to pick up shifts. It's also free to companies looking to post their hard to fill shifts."



Industry experts see a shift matching service like this a great asset and win win for companies and workers. Nursing, Shipping, and the Construction Industry are most positioned to take advantage of this technology.



- Workers can search shifts by location, skill type, and/or date.

- Workers can request the shift or bid (per hour rate) on the Shift.

- Companies / Workers can see profiles before deciding to accept a Shift.



"Most exciting is our reverse bid system, whereby a company can post a shift with a starting per hour rate, and workers can compete for the shift via a reverse bid," says Russell Kirkwood.



The system live date was July 15, 2020 and so far over 6,000 workers have signed on.



ShiftBids.com

A Creating Genius, Inc. Service

PO Box 787

Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Russell Kirkwood

info@shiftbids.com Saratoga Springs, NY, August 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- ShiftBids.com, a free service, focuses on keeping workers working. Companies of all industry are posting their hard to fill shifts on ShiftBids.com."We want to help American workers get working again," says Russell Kirkwood, lead software developer for Creating Genius, Inc. "That's why it's totally free to any worker looking to pick up shifts. It's also free to companies looking to post their hard to fill shifts."Industry experts see a shift matching service like this a great asset and win win for companies and workers. Nursing, Shipping, and the Construction Industry are most positioned to take advantage of this technology.- Workers can search shifts by location, skill type, and/or date.- Workers can request the shift or bid (per hour rate) on the Shift.- Companies / Workers can see profiles before deciding to accept a Shift."Most exciting is our reverse bid system, whereby a company can post a shift with a starting per hour rate, and workers can compete for the shift via a reverse bid," says Russell Kirkwood.The system live date was July 15, 2020 and so far over 6,000 workers have signed on.ShiftBids.comA Creating Genius, Inc. ServicePO Box 787Saratoga Springs, NY 12866Russell Kirkwoodinfo@shiftbids.com Contact Information Shift Bids

Russell Kirkwood

518-580-9100



https://www.shiftbids.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Shift Bids