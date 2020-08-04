ShiftBids.com, Created by Creating Genius, Inc., is an Interactive New Application Allowing Companies to Post Available Shift Work for Any Industry Sector

Saratoga Springs, NY, August 04, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- ShiftBids.com, a free service, focuses on keeping workers working. Companies of all industry are posting their hard to fill shifts on ShiftBids.com.
"We want to help American workers get working again," says Russell Kirkwood, lead software developer for Creating Genius, Inc. "That's why it's totally free to any worker looking to pick up shifts. It's also free to companies looking to post their hard to fill shifts."
Industry experts see a shift matching service like this a great asset and win win for companies and workers. Nursing, Shipping, and the Construction Industry are most positioned to take advantage of this technology.
- Workers can search shifts by location, skill type, and/or date.
- Workers can request the shift or bid (per hour rate) on the Shift.
- Companies / Workers can see profiles before deciding to accept a Shift.
"Most exciting is our reverse bid system, whereby a company can post a shift with a starting per hour rate, and workers can compete for the shift via a reverse bid," says Russell Kirkwood.
The system live date was July 15, 2020 and so far over 6,000 workers have signed on.
