Cyber Institute and Wisconsin 4-H Enter Into a Partnership to Provide Free Virtual Coding Programs for Youth Affected by COVID-19

Executive Directors Taylor Rodriguez Vance and Andrew Vance of the Cyber Institute met with Amber Rehberg, WI 4-H Educational Programs Director, to create pilot virtual coding programs for 4-H's Summer Virtual Learning Community. Rehberg discussed how 4-H programs across the state have had their afterschool and summer programs negatively impacted by COVID-19. She expressed that, “Youth need these programs more than ever as educational and nonprofit organizations statewide are canceling activities, potentially through the Fall.” Vance of the Cyber Institute expressed how “virtual learning programs such as coding can help prepare students returning to school, wherever and whenever that maybe.” Rehberg believes that COVID-19 will continue to impact schools well into Fall 2020 and would like to see this partnership foster future STEM-based programs for Wisconsin youth through the pandemic. The Cyber Institute has committed to developing a suite of virtual coding classes for K-12 youth designed especially for WI 4-H beginning summer 2020 through next year. The first of the programs are planned for Summer 2020 and will be hosted virtually on the WI 4-H website.



About Cyber Institute

The nonprofit staff have specialized knowledge and experience innovating workforce development and hold dual positions in academia and the Cyber Institute. They help reduce barriers into cybersecurity and STEM related careers by advancing traditional and non-traditional pathways; for women and minorities in particular. By increasing access to education, employment, and workforce development, those they server can have greater opportunities for self-determination and self-reliance. For more information, reach them at info@cyber-institute.org and find us at https://www.cyber-institute.org.



Contact

Taylor Rodriguez Vance

Executive Director

1835 E. Edgewood Dr.

Suite 105 - 407

Appleton, WI 54913

Taylor Vance

800-282-1659



www.cyber-institute.org



