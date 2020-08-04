Clearwater Community Volunteers Helps Foster Parents Association Get Kids Back-to-School

Press Releases Church of Scientology FSO Press Release

The Clearwater Community Volunteers and PCFAPA partner to give away school supplies to over 80 foster families in Pinellas County.

PCFAPA provides training, support and activities for their member foster and adoptive families. They strive to provide parents with the necessary resources to deal with challenges they face in raising children in need of care and guidance.



Dora Starling, President of PCFAPA, said “This was an amazing opportunity for our families and we’re all grateful for it. School supplies, especially when purchased for more than one child, can cost a fortune and with the Clearwater Community Volunteers helping us, the cost was cut down substantially for our families.”



Over 80 children and families received the school supplies they needed to return to school at home or otherwise. The supplies consisted of spiral-bound notebooks, folders, pencils, crayons and more.



“PCFAPA supports its families in more ways than one can count.” said Michael Soltero, Manager of the CCV Center. “In its mission to pave the road to success for foster and adoptive families, PCFAPA helps to take care of basic necessities like school supplies in the best interest of both parents and children. As Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard once wrote, ‘Today’s children will become tomorrow’s civilization. Children can’t handle their environment and they have no real resources. They need love and help to make it.’”



To find out more about PCFAPA please visit their website at PCFAPA.org.



The Clearwater Community Volunteers seek to create a better community by facilitating the activities of nonprofits like PCFAPA. All of the CCV’s services are provided at no cost to nonprofits.



For more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.



About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:



Contact Information Church of Scientology FSO

Clemence Chevrot

727-467-6860

http://www.scientology-fso.org

Clemence Chevrot

727-467-6860



http://www.scientology-fso.org



