Wallis Companies Raise $50,000 for Operation Food Search

Locally owned On the Run stores keep team members employed and help local community.

St. Louis, MO, August 05, 2020 --



Proceeds from the fundraising campaign will benefit OFS’s Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), which ensures children ages 18 years of age and younger continue receiving nutritious meals when school is not in session. The program’s mobile meal vans serve six locations via two routes, and there are 40 stationary meal service locations including St. Louis County, St. Louis Public and St. Charles City-County Libraries. SFSP runs through Aug. 22 with availability Mon. through Sat.



“We appreciate our customers purchasing our great fresh food products and our team at Wallis for being there every day to serve our customers. This collaboration has made it possible for us to partner with Operation Food Search and bring more resources to those in need,” stated Lynn Wallis, President of Wallis Companies and On the Run.



“The summer months are especially difficult for those families who are already experiencing food insecurity,” said OFS Executive Director Kristen Wild. “Our agency’s task to provide assistance can become particularly overwhelming during this time, so we appreciate the generosity of community partners like Wallis Companies who create innovative ways to support our organization and enable us to continue our year-round work.”



Rochelle Brandvein

314-726-5355



www.operationfoodsearch.org



