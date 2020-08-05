NYC Infrastructure Project Earns Sustainability Award from ISI

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ISI Press Release

Media Contacts:

New York City Department of Environmental Protection

DEPpressoffice@dep.nyc.gov (mailto:DEPpressoffice@dep.nyc.gov)

(718) 595-6600



Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure

For inquiries related to ISI, Envision or the Envision verification program, contact:

Managing Director Melissa Peneycad at peneycad@sustainableinfrastructure.org New York, NY, August 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure (ISI) announced today that the New York City Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) $30 million Reconstruction of the 235th Street Pumping Station (PS-313) located in the Bronx borough of New York is the recent recipient of the Envision® Gold award for sustainable infrastructure.The DEP worked in close collaboration with Tetra Tech to deliver this award-winning sustainable project. To earn Envision Gold, a project must demonstrate that it delivers a heightened range of environmental, social, and economic benefits to the host and affected communities.Project Context and BackgroundOriginally constructed in 1966, the 235th Street Pumping Station is a combined sewage and stormwater pumping station located within Riverdale Park along Palisade Avenue in the Bronx.The pumping station handles a dry weather flow of 1.49 million gallons per day (MGD) and has a total station capacity of 10.9 MGD. The 235th Street Pumping Station receives combined sewer flow from approximately 80 acres of sewershed and is the last in a series of three pump stations.The primary goal of the PS-313 project is to design a safe, reliable, efficient, resilient, and low maintenance pumping station. In order to achieve this goal, sustainability has been a major focus for the project team since the early planning phases.“For a pumping station rehabilitation, the goal was not only to make a better station for the Operators, but also to make a better station for the surrounding community and environment as a whole.” – Steve Elie-Pierre, P.E. – NYC DEP, PS-313 Accountable Manager“This project met several ambitious sustainability goals which were established at the outset of the project including reducing station energy requirements and greenhouse gas emissions, reducing potable water consumption and eliminating waste from operations and maintenance activities,” said Melissa Peneycad, ISI’s Managing Director.“Tetra Tech is pleased to have the opportunity to collaborate with the New York City DEP on this challenging and innovative project.” – Joko Osinulu, P.E., PMP – Tetra Tech PS-313 Project ManagerIn terms of regional materials, nearly 100% of materials used on this project are sourced locally (from within 50 to 500 miles depending on material type).A Climate Risk Assessment and Adaptation Plan was prepared for this project.DEP attempted to leverage the concept of redeveloping the previous site to avoid new impacts as much as practical to minimize natural world impacts.Media Contacts:New York City Department of Environmental ProtectionDEPpressoffice@dep.nyc.gov (mailto:DEPpressoffice@dep.nyc.gov)(718) 595-6600Institute for Sustainable InfrastructureFor inquiries related to ISI, Envision or the Envision verification program, contact:Managing Director Melissa Peneycad at peneycad@sustainableinfrastructure.org Contact Information ISI

Dyan Lee

202-991-1190



instituteforsustainableinfrastructure.org



