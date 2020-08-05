Press Releases Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber... Press Release

Receive press releases from Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce: By Email RSS Feeds: GPHCC’s Closing the Gap Conference 2020 to Center Around Covid-19 Economic Recovery

This year’s conference will align with GPHCC’s Recalibrate, Retool, Restart (R+) initiative developed to help Latino-Owned Businesses reintegrate into “the new normal.”

Philadelphia, PA, August 05, 2020 --(



Through the R+ initiative, GPHCC provides the tools, know-how and resources that will help LOBs reimagine their business models so that they may reintegrate into the economy and operate profitable businesses in “the new normal.” The conference will expand on this by introducing top local and national experts that will address the main concerns of LOBs, including how to innovate business models, marketing and branding with limited budgets, growing businesses online, legal issues, and getting started in government contracting, among other topics.



“This conference seeks to do exactly what it is named: to close the gap for Latino-Owned Businesses recovering from the economic crisis resulting from the pandemic. LOBs have been disproportionately impacted by the crisis and have under-indexed in relief funding received,” said Jennifer Rodriguez, President & CEO of the GPHCC. “We have designed this conference to help them recalibrate their business models, their branding and their on-line presence, building their resiliency and capacity to weather the current economic crisis.”



The conference will feature sessions in English, in Spanish and bilingual sessions with experts, such as: Moises Cruz, CEO of the award-winning Mampostea’o Creative Agency in Puerto Rico; sought-after expert on government contracts and author of La Salsa Secreta del Tio Sam, Rafael Marrero; Natalie Dibattista, restaurant and hospitality expert; and Carmen Ortiz-McGhee, Executive VP for the National Association of Investment Companies.



The plenary sessions will highlight perspectives from National Association of Investment Companies (NAIC) and the Philadelphia Chapter of National Association of Hispanic Journalists about the importance of LOBs to the economy and its recovery from this pandemic crisis.



Registration is $20 for GPHCC members and $25 for non-members and a 40% discount is available through August 10th with the use of the code COVID19. Sponsorship opportunities are still available, and more information can be obtained by contacting Javier Suarez, VP of Strategic Partnerships, via email: jsuarez@philahispanicchamber.org. Philadelphia, PA, August 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will host CTG2020 as part of its R+ initiative and marketing campaign, which seeks to help Latino-Owned Businesses (LOBs) successfully recalibrate, retool and recover from the impact COVID-19 has had in their businesses. CTG2020 sessions will convene by videoconference the week of August 17-21, 2020.Through the R+ initiative, GPHCC provides the tools, know-how and resources that will help LOBs reimagine their business models so that they may reintegrate into the economy and operate profitable businesses in “the new normal.” The conference will expand on this by introducing top local and national experts that will address the main concerns of LOBs, including how to innovate business models, marketing and branding with limited budgets, growing businesses online, legal issues, and getting started in government contracting, among other topics.“This conference seeks to do exactly what it is named: to close the gap for Latino-Owned Businesses recovering from the economic crisis resulting from the pandemic. LOBs have been disproportionately impacted by the crisis and have under-indexed in relief funding received,” said Jennifer Rodriguez, President & CEO of the GPHCC. “We have designed this conference to help them recalibrate their business models, their branding and their on-line presence, building their resiliency and capacity to weather the current economic crisis.”The conference will feature sessions in English, in Spanish and bilingual sessions with experts, such as: Moises Cruz, CEO of the award-winning Mampostea’o Creative Agency in Puerto Rico; sought-after expert on government contracts and author of La Salsa Secreta del Tio Sam, Rafael Marrero; Natalie Dibattista, restaurant and hospitality expert; and Carmen Ortiz-McGhee, Executive VP for the National Association of Investment Companies.The plenary sessions will highlight perspectives from National Association of Investment Companies (NAIC) and the Philadelphia Chapter of National Association of Hispanic Journalists about the importance of LOBs to the economy and its recovery from this pandemic crisis.Registration is $20 for GPHCC members and $25 for non-members and a 40% discount is available through August 10th with the use of the code COVID19. Sponsorship opportunities are still available, and more information can be obtained by contacting Javier Suarez, VP of Strategic Partnerships, via email: jsuarez@philahispanicchamber.org. Contact Information Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Maria Cristina Rios

215-360-8114



www.philahispanicchamber.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce