Kristin Triolo Earns Luxury Home Certification

Kristin Triolo of RE/MAX Platinum Realty Earns Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist Designation and Million Dollar GUILD Tecognition

Sarasota, FL, August 05, 2020 --(



The CLHMS designation recognizes experience, knowledge and expertise in high-end residential properties. Triolo joins an exclusive group of real estate professionals who have completed the Institute’s training and have a proven performance in the upper-tier market. If at least two of the three CLHMS qualifying transactions have a sold price of $1 million or above, the applicant is automatically approved for GUILD recognition.



“Agents who have earned the CLHMS designation are performing at the highest level in their community,” said Diane Hartley, president of the Institute. “The CLHMS seal is a symbol of distinction. Affluent buyers and sellers from around the world look for this symbol of luxury home knowledge and expertise when putting their trust in a real estate professional.”



Triolo has 16 years of local real estate experience and has served the industry at the local, state and national levels. She offers concierge level service for buyers and sellers before, during and after the transaction. Her commitment to professionalism and customer service is reflected in her numerous designations and certifications, including Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS), Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), GREEN Building Certified (GREEN), Graduate, Realtor Institute (GRI), Resort and Second Home Property Specialist (RSPS), Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES), Seller Representative Specialist (SRS), and the Smart Home Technology certification.



Her commitment to the industry has earned her membership in the Florida Realtors Honor Society and the local board's Meritorious Service Award. Triolo is based in the downtown Sarasota office at 1500 State Street. She can be reached at (941) 725-2486 or kristin.triolo@gmail.com.



Contact Information RE/MAX Platinum Realty

Bryan Guentner

941-929-9090



www.PlatinumRealtyFlorida.com

Media Contact:

Thomas & Brannan Communications

(941) 355-3006

sheila@thomasbrannan.com



