West Coast Self-Storage Opening New Facility in Tacoma, Washington

The facility was designed by the Seattle architecture firm Jackson|Main, and was developed by Northwest Building LLC, also of Seattle. The self-storage property features 738 units totaling 68,450 sq. ft. of rentable storage space.



West Coast Self-Storage Fircrest offers both indoor storage units and drive-up access units. The indoor units are heated and range in size from 5 x 5 to 10 x 20. The drive-up access units are large 10 x 30 spaces and are individually-alarmed for added protection. All the units were built with high ceilings to accommodate larger items.



The facility itself features several amenities including 24-hour recorded video monitoring, personalized pin-code access at all entrances, a covered loading and unloading area, and a retail store offering moving boxes and packing materials. There are plans to offer U-Haul moving truck rental services in future as well. Access hours are 6:00 am to 10:00 pm daily. Office hours are 9:30 am to 6:00 pm Monday-Saturday and 9:30 am to 5:00 pm Sunday.



The self-storage facility was built by Deacon Construction of Seattle, WA and is professionally managed by West Coast Self-Storage Group of Everett, Washington.



“West Coast Self-Storage Fircrest was built to accommodate the needs of the 21st century storage customer,” says Gary Schneider, District Manager of West Coast Self-Storage. “Customers want storage that is affordable, yet offers comfort and security. We’ve achieved this with Fircrest and can’t wait to offer this level of self-storage to the people of Tacoma.



West Coast Self-Storage Group is a self-storage property management, acquisition, and development company headquartered in Everett, WA. The company currently has 73 managed and owned locations with fifty-three stores in Washington, twelve stores in Oregon, and eight stores in California. The links to their websites are WestCoastSelfStorage.com and SelfStoragePropertyManagement.com.

