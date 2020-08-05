Press Releases West Coast Self-Storage Press Release

Receive press releases from West Coast Self-Storage: By Email RSS Feeds: New Self-Storage Facility Opening in West Seattle, Washington

Seattle, WA, August 05, 2020



The facility was designed by the architecture firm Magellan Architects of Redmond, WA, and built by Issaquah, WA-based Seacon Construction. It features 857 storage units totaling 65,240 sq. ft. of rentable storage space.



West Coast Self-Storage West Seattle was designed with the needs of Seattle-area storage customers in mind. The ground level has a drive-in bay that allows tenants to load and unload into their unit while staying out of the elements. These heated units range in size from 10 x10 to 10 x 25. Upper-level units are also heated and range in size from 5 x 5 to 10 x 20.



The facility was built with several advanced security features to ensure the comfort and safety of its customers. These include 24-hour digital video monitoring with 40 cameras positioned throughout the property, personalized pin-code access at all entrances, and intercom stations by each elevator. The drive-in bay units are individually-alarmed and are secured by an additional computerized gate for added protection. Flashing lights have also been added to alert cyclists when a vehicle is leaving the bay.



Other amenities include moving dollies for free use, wide, well-lit hallways, and a retail store offering moving boxes and packing materials. There are plans to offer U-Haul moving truck rental services in the future as well. Access hours are 6:00 am to 10:00 pm daily. Office hours are 9:30 am to 6:00 pm Monday-Saturday and 9:30 am to 5:00 pm Sunday.



The self-storage facility is owned NWB/CSPP – West Seattle, LLC and is professionally managed by West Coast Self-Storage Group of Everett, Washington.



We’re thrilled to be a part of the revitalization that’s going on in West Seattle,” said Kailie Armstrong, District Manager for West Coast Self-Storage. “We think the community is going to appreciate the high-quality storage and amenities that we offer.”



Derek Hines

971-371-3734



https://westcoastselfstorage.com



