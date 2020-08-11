Latest EzCheckPrinting and Virtual Printer Software Offers QB Nonprofit Organizations, Compatibility

Press Releases Halfpricesoft Press Release

Halfpricesoft.com has ensured Quickbooks customers that are utilizing EzCheckPrinting and virtual printer combo compatibility for non-profit use. Test drive at no cost or obligation at halfpricesoft.com.

Macon, GA, August 11, 2020 --(



“QuickBooks and Quicken customers running a nonprofit organization can rest easy when utilizing the latest ezCheckPrinting and virtual printer combo to print on blank check stock,” said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge



The feature benefits are listed below:



Print checks and stubs on blank stock in one step from QuickBooks desktop version, network version and online version.



Print checks with logo, signature and extra labels.



Support multiple accounts with no extra charge



Virtual Printer is the optional add-on for QuickBooks and Quicken customers. With the virtual printer, QuickBooks customers no longer have to enter check data manually to take advantage of the blank stock printing features. Simply select this ezCheckPrinting Virtual Printer as the current printer, and print checks from QuickBooks or Quicken.



To take advantage of this QuickBooks and Quicken printing feature, customer is required to install both ezCheckPrinting software and the virtual printer on the computer. New customers can download the trial version of ezCheckPrinting, online at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/quickbooks-checks-virtual-printer.asp and sample all of the software’s features.



Customers can confirm compatibility that ezCheckprinting and virtual printer software is right for the company, without obligation before purchasing.



Starting as low as $99 per installation for a single-user license key for the QuickBooks compatible version (ezCheckPrinting single user plus Virtual Printer).

To learn more about this check writer software, visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/quickbooks-checks-virtual-printer.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Casey Yang

502-259-0936



https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



