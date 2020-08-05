betterworks Ranks in World’s Fastest-Growing SaaS Companies

Press Releases Betterworks Press Release

Redwood City, CA, August 05, 2020 --(



SaaS Mag’s annual “SaaS 1000” features the fastest-growing SaaS companies in the world based on a proprietary algorithm that identifies SaaS organizations leading their markets, from large enterprises to smaller startups.



“Work is not a place you go, it’s what you do,” said Doug Dennerline, CEO of betterworks. “With new ways of working being invented daily, more and more enterprises are realizing the necessity of a transparent organizing system to keep their workforces aligned to company objectives and engaged with the challenges and rewards of a job well done. We are gratified SaaS Mag recognizes betterworks as a leader in our segment of the SaaS marketplace.”



About betterworks

With its unique combined OKR, Conversations, Feedback & Recognition (CFRs), Engagement, and Calibration solution, Betterworks empowers companies to execute on their business objectives with agility and resilience through alignment, commitment, and transparency. Betterworks’ formula for Better™ empowers leaders and employees to perform at the highest level and sustain competitive advantage from anywhere.



The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California, is backed by Kleiner Perkins, and is the only OKR/CFR platform endorsed by OKR pioneer John Doerr. Betterworks is used daily by employees and managers in 119 countries in 20 languages. The company’s Solution and Professional Services Team has helped multiple global organizations, including Intuit, Kroger, Lending Tree, and Vertiv, achieve agile execution. For more information about the latest business and people management strategies and best practices, please visit www.betterworks.com.



About SaaS Mag

SaaS Mag is the world's largest quarterly SaaS publication informing leaders in the industry on business, technical, and market trends. SaaS Mag was started by M&A advisors who encountered SaaS company founders, funders, and executives, and realized the growing industry needed its own source of insider news and analysis. The publication is distributed to tens of thousands of SaaS professionals and features advice, profiles of innovative people and companies, and industry commentary.



